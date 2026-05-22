Rwanda: Beyond Connectivity - How Businesses Can Shape Rwanda's Sustainable Future

opinion

When people think of telecommunications companies, they often think of calls, data, and mobile money. These services matter deeply because they connect people to opportunity, information, and one another. But from my experience, I have come to believe that the role of technology companies must go far beyond connectivity.

Businesses today are no longer judged by financial performance alone. They are increasingly judged by the impact they create in society, the opportunities they unlock, and the responsibility they take for the future they help shape.

The recent launch of the United Nations Global Compact Rwanda Country Network reflects this shift. It reinforces a simple but important truth: the private sector is no longer just a participant in development. It is a co-author of it.

At MTN Rwanda, this is not a new philosophy. We have been part of the United Nations Global Compact for the past three years because its principles align with how we believe businesses should operate where growth and impact go hand in hand.

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Every day, we witness what meaningful connectivity makes possible. We see young people gaining digital skills that prepare them for the future economy. We see mothers using mobile money to support their households and small businesses. We see students accessing learning opportunities online. We see communities in remote areas accessing services and opportunities that once felt beyond reach.

But connectivity on its own is not enough.

Technology must do more than connect people. It must create dignity, safety, resilience, and opportunity especially for those most at risk of being left behind in a rapidly digitalising world.

That is why our ambition at MTN Rwanda goes beyond network expansion. Through initiatives such as Project Zero, we are reducing our environmental footprint by improving energy efficiency, supporting more sustainable operations, and encouraging environmentally responsible digital solutions such as e-SIM adoption to reduce plastic waste.

At the same time, we continue expanding connectivity into underserved communities because access to digital services should not depend on geography or income level.

Equally important is how people experience technology once they are connected.

Through our partnership with UNICEF on Child Online Protection, we are helping strengthen awareness and tools that allow children and young people to navigate the digital world safely and responsibly. One example is the *807# Child Online Protection solution, which enables parents and guardians to block harmful websites and better guide their children's online experiences.

We are also working with the Ministry of Education to zero-rate educational platforms for teachers and learners, helping improve access to digital learning resources without the barrier of data costs.

Beyond connectivity, we also recognise the importance of responding to social realities facing communities today. Through initiatives such as Dusangire Lunch, we are able to contribute to school feeding programmes that ensure children can learn with dignity and without the burden of hunger. These initiatives remind us that inclusion must also be human-centred and responsive to everyday needs.

And we are only at the beginning. What we have achieved so far is important, but it is only the foundation of a much larger journey to ensure that digital transformation delivers meaningful and lasting inclusion.

This vision strongly aligns with Rwanda's broader national ambitions under Vision 2050 and the National Strategy for Transformation, both of which recognise that digital transformation, youth empowerment, and inclusive growth will play a critical role in shaping the country's future. In many ways, the direction we are taking as a country and as businesses is one and the same: to ensure that technology becomes a true enabler of opportunity.

It is in this context that collaboration becomes essential.

We are proud that MTN Rwanda serves on the Board of the United Nations Global Compact Rwanda Country Network because platforms like these create space for businesses, government institutions, development partners, and civil society to work together toward shared goals. No single organisation can deliver this future alone.

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Ultimately, true progress should not be measured solely by how much businesses grow, but by whether the future we are helping build is inclusive, empowering, and creates opportunities for more people to thrive.

The Rwanda we aspire to build will depend not only on technology itself, but on how we choose to use it to uplift communities, expand opportunity, and ensure that no one is left behind.

The future will belong to organisations bold enough to lead with purpose, grow with inclusion, and build with humanity. And for all of us - government, businesses, partners, and citizens alike - the time to act is not tomorrow.

Nicyo gihe.

The writer is CEO, MTN Rwanda.