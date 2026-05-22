Africa: Businesses Hope to Cash in On Basketball Africa League Playoffs

Hotels, restaurants, bars, transport operators, and other service providers are gearing up to benefit from the return of the Basketball Africa League playoffs, set for May 22 to 31 at BK Arena.

The playoffs will feature eight of the continent's top teams that advanced from the Kalahari and Sahara Conferences. Business owners say the tournament typically brings a noticeable surge in customer traffic and overall sales.

For many hospitality businesses in Kigali, the BAL playoffs have become one of the city's busiest sporting and entertainment periods, drawing basketball fans, tourists, teams, media crews, and corporate visitors from across Africa and beyond.

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"We normally see an increase in reservations and walk-in customers whenever BAL returns to Kigali. Most visitors are looking for accommodation close to the arena, restaurants, and nightlife spots," said Alex Nduwimana, who owns a lodge in Remera.

Restaurant and bar operators also expect higher spending during the tournament period, particularly in areas around the arena and other popular entertainment hubs.

"BAL changes the atmosphere in the city. We tend to receive customers after every game who stay out late, eating and drinking, which benefits restaurants and bars," said Emmanuel Kalimba of New Palesso Bar near Amahoro Stadium.

Transport operators, including ride-hailing drivers and car rental services, are similarly anticipating increased demand as visitors move between hotels, the arena, and entertainment venues.

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"During BAL, we expect more trips between hotels, the arena, and entertainment spots, especially in the evenings when games end and visitors head out to restaurants and nightlife venues," said Jack Munezero, a ride-hailing driver.

Munezero added that during the last season, he earned in a single day what would normally take him two to three days.

Since becoming one of the league's host cities, Kigali has regularly welcomed thousands of visitors through the competition, generating business opportunities that extend well beyond the sports sector.

This year's BAL playoffs bring together eight of the continent's strongest clubs, including Petro de Luanda, the only team to feature in every BAL season and a consistent semifinal contender, and Al Ahly, the 2025 champions and one of the competition's most decorated sides.

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They are joined by Morocco's FUS Rabat and Rwanda's RSSB Tigers, both known for strong conference performances, high-scoring games, and tactical discipline.

The lineup also highlights the rising competitiveness of newer and qualifying teams. Al Ahly Libya and ASC Ville de Dakar enter the playoffs with momentum after impressive runs in their respective conferences.

Meanwhile, Club Africain returns to continental prominence with a disciplined and resilient squad. Completing the lineup is Dar City, the first Tanzanian team in BAL history, representing the qualifier pathway and adding a fresh dynamic to the playoffs.

Together, the eight teams underscore the BAL's expanding reach and increasingly competitive balance across African basketball.