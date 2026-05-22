Rwanda: Who's Who in RSSB Tigers Roster for Bal Playoffs?

Rwandan powerhouse RSSB Tigers have assembled a strong 13-man roster as they chase Basketball Africa League (BAL) glory ahead of the playoffs, which tip off on Friday, May 22, at BK Arena.

Coached by Henry Mwinuka, the Tigers will open their playoff campaign against Moroccan side FUS Rabat on Friday at 8pm. The BAL playoffs will run through May 31 in Kigali.

ALSO READ: RSSB Tigers camp locked in for BAL championship chase

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In a first for the BAL, the quarterfinals will be played over a two-game series, with aggregate scores determining which teams advance to the semifinals.

As the tournament gets underway, Weekend Sport takes a closer look at the players hoping to make history with RSSB Tigers.

Ntore Habimana

The 28-year-old Canada-born Rwandan point guard is one of the key local players on the Tigers' roster. Habimana already boasts BAL experience after featuring for APR in 2024 and Rwanda Energy Group (REG) in previous editions. He is also an important member of the Rwanda national basketball team.

Dieudonné Ndizeye

Ndizeye, 29, is among the most experienced and consistent players in Rwandan basketball. The small forward was named league MVP in 2019 and has already played in two BAL editions with Patriots BBC in 2021 and REG in 2022. He also previously featured for Moroccan side MAS Fes.

Teafale Marquise Lenard Jr.

The 23-year-old American forward is known for his elite defensive qualities, athleticism and explosive style of play. Standing at 2.01m, Lenard Jr. previously played in the NBA G League with the Texas Legends and also featured in the BAL with South Africa's MBB.

Mangok Mathiang

At 33, Mathiang brings experience and physical presence to the Tigers. The South Sudanese-Australian center built his career through college basketball in the United States before playing professionally in several countries, including China with the Beijing Ducks. He is widely respected for his rebounding and dominance in the paint.

Craig Randall

Randall was one of the standout performers during the Kalahari Conference. The 30-year-old American shooting guard set a new BAL scoring record after dropping 54 points in the Tigers' 104-92 victory over Dar City. In the same game, he also set a three-point record after sinking 11 shots from beyond the arc. Randall previously featured in the NBA G League with teams including the Wisconsin Herd.

Axel Mpoyo

Born to a Rwandan mother and Congolese father, Mpoyo has spent the last three seasons in Rwanda's basketball league. The 29-year-old was named league MVP once and has also earned All-Star recognition thanks to his consistency and versatility.

Chandelier Cyiza Twizeyimana

Cyiza, 22, joined Tigers on a short-term deal from Kepler BBC. The forward also represents Rwanda at international level and will make his first BAL playoff appearance in Kigali.

Osborn Shema

The 28-year-old forward missed the Kalahari Conference due to fitness concerns but now joins a Tigers side determined to win the championship on home soil. Standing at 2.13m, Shema offers both defensive presence and offensive flexibility. Known for his unselfish style, he reads the game well, moves the ball effectively and can also stretch the floor with his shooting ability.

Currently playing for APR BBC in the local league, Shema previously missed the opportunity to feature for APR in the 2025 BAL season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury that sidelined him for more than a year.

Steven Hagumintwari

Hagumintwari, 32, is known for his strong two-way game. The power forward joined Tigers during the 2025 offseason after spending 11 successful years with Patriots BBC, where he established himself as one of the league's top players in his position.

Antino Jackson

Jackson joined the Rwandan league in 2024, first playing for REG before spells with APR and now RSSB Tigers. The 30-year-old guard currently captains the team and became a fan favorite after hitting a dramatic game-winning three-pointer against Angolan giants Petro de Luanda.

Paul Bizimana

Born in Haltom City, Texas, Bizimana is a 2.06m power forward who holds dual American and Rwandan nationality but chose to represent Rwanda internationally. Although still receiving limited minutes, the 22-year-old is gaining valuable experience that could shape his future career.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Oumar Ballo

Ballo is regarded as one of Africa's top centers. The 23-year-old currently plays for Pallacanestro Cantù in Italy's top division and is known for his physical presence, rebounding ability and efficiency around the rim.

During his college career in the United States with the Gonzaga Bulldogs, Ballo established himself as one of the top rebounders in college basketball. Offensively, he shoots above 60 percent from the field and thrives in pick-and-roll situations, while defensively his strength and size make him a strong shot blocker and interior defender.

Bathie Ndiaye

The 18-year-old Senegalese prospect is the youngest player on the Tigers' BAL playoffs roster. Ndiaye is a product of the prestigious NBA Academy Africa in Saly, Senegal, where he developed after coming through the SEED Academy system.