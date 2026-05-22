Tunisia: Tap and Portuguese News Agency Lusa Sign MOU to Boost Cooperation

Tunis — Tunis-Afrique-Presse (TAP) news agency signed on Thursday a memorandum of understanding for cooperation and news exchange with Portuguese news agency LUSA, aiming to strengthen media cooperation and develop the exchange of news content between the two institutions.

The MoU was signed by TAP CEO Najeh Missaoui and LUSA CEO Joaquim de Jesus Pedro Carreira during a meeting held via video conference, in the presence of TAP officials, Tunisia's ambassador in Lisbon Noufel Hedia, and senior representatives of LUSA.

The agreement establishes a framework for professional cooperation between the two agencies through the exchange of news and media content, contributing to broader international coverage for both sides, as well as enhancing cooperation in journalistic coverage, photo exchange and technical information sharing.

It also provides for the exchange of news in English via digital platforms, while respecting each party's editorial policies and intellectual property rights, thereby strengthening the media partnership between the two institutions.

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The meeting also reviewed prospects for future cooperation, particularly in news content exchange and media delegations.

Missaoui said the partnership with LUSA reflects the strong bilateral relations between Tunisia and Portugal, highlighting the role of the Tunisian embassy in Lisbon in supporting the agreement and diversifying cooperation between the two countries.

He also noted LUSA's progress in diversifying its written, audio, and audiovisual content, as well as its digital transformation.

For his part, the head of LUSA expressed the agency's interest in strengthening news exchange and cooperation with TAP, praising its credibility at both regional and international levels and the professionalism of its journalists.

The memorandum of understanding enters into force upon signature for a period of one year, renewable automatically.