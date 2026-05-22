Namibia: Katima Hosts Crucial Round 3 Volleyball Battles

The MTC Volleyball National League heads to Katima Mulilo this weekend for Round 3 action, with teams looking to build momentum after a dramatic and highly competitive second round at Ondangwa.

Matches will take place at the University of Namibia (Unam) Katima Mulilo Campus tomorrow and on Sunday, with both the men and women's divisions expected to produce another weekend of intense volleyball.

Round 2 delivered several statement performances, five-set thrillers and even controversy, as teams began separating themselves early in the 2026 season.

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In the women's division, Blaze Aces Volleyball Club will enter the weekend full of confidence after edging NDF Phoenix 3-2 in one of the standout encounters of the previous round. Blaze also secured a straight-sets win over Afrocat SC Ladies and will now face Six Stars Volleyball Club on Saturday before taking on Unam Queens on Sunday.

Defending champions Revivals Volleyball Club also regained momentum at Ondangwa after bouncing back from their opening-round defeat to Nampol with a composed 3-1 victory over NDF Phoenix. Revivals are set for another busy weekend against Afrocat SC Ladies on Saturday and Kudos Sports Club on Sunday.

Unam Queens remain among the early favourites after continuing their unbeaten run with a dominant 3-0 victory over Kudos Sports Club in Round 2. They face NDF Phoenix on Saturday before meeting Blaze Aces on Sunday in what could be one of the key matches of the weekend.

Nampol Volleyball Club, who shocked Revivals earlier this season, will also look to continue their strong form when they face Kudos Sports Club on Saturday and NDF Phoenix on Sunday.

In the men's division, defending champions Namibian Correctional Service (NCS) will be aiming to maintain their strong start after defeating Calvary Eagles Sports Club 3-1 at Ondangwa. NCS face NDF Raptors on Saturday in a clash between two in-form sides before taking on Afrocat SC-C on Sunday.

NDF Raptors impressed in Round 2 with a strong comeback victory over Brutal Back Volleyball Club and will hope to continue that momentum against NCS before facing NamPower Volleyball Club on Sunday.

NamPower Volleyball Club, another side that secured a 3-1 victory at Ondangwa, take on NamPol Volleyball Club on Saturday before facing NDF Raptors the following day.

Meanwhile, attention will also fall on Afrocat SC-C following the controversy that surrounded their abandoned fixture against Unam Hard Hitters at Ondangwa after concerns over visibility conditions. The federation later awarded the match to Unam after Afrocat forfeited the contest.

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This weekend Afrocat return to action against Calvary Eagles Sports Club on Saturday before facing defending champions NCS on Sunday.

The fixtures also present an opportunity for lower-ranked sides to revive their campaigns as the race for early-season dominance intensifies in both divisions.