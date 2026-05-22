Sudan: US Congress Pushes RSF Terror Designation

A US Congress-led bipartisan bill recognising genocide in Darfur and calling for the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to be designated a terrorist organisation has opened debate over humanitarian access, regional politics, and the future of Sudan's war.

Earlier this month, the US House Foreign Affairs Committee approved a bipartisan draft bill recognising genocide by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Darfur and calling for the paramilitary group to be designated a foreign terrorist organisation to halt its foreign weapons supply.

The committee approved the bill, introduced by Representatives Pramila Jayapal and Sara Jacobs, in a 44-2 vote amid growing pressure inside Washington over atrocities committed in Darfur, especially around El Fasher.

The good and the bad

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"What's good about this legislation is that it doesn't make a preference over the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) or the RSF," says political analyst Kholood Khair. "Both Saudi and the UAE are called out; both the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the RSF are called out for their atrocities." Khair said the bill reflects serious engagement inside the US Congress over what happened in El Fasher and other atrocities committed during the war.

"The question then becomes what happens next," she said. "They have passed a law that then has to go to the Senate, and we have seen that there are some members of the Senate who are unwilling to side with any kind of legislation or condemnation of the UAE."

At the same time, she warned that one of the biggest questions surrounding the legislation is how humanitarian aid operations would function in RSF-controlled areas if the group were designated as a terrorist organisation. Khair said Congress included wording intended to protect humanitarian operations, but concerns remain over how those protections would work in practice, particularly for local Sudanese groups operating in Darfur.

She also warned that expanding terrorism designations in Sudan could complicate future political negotiations and encourage military escalation instead of compromise. "If the RSF does get the terrorism designation, they're going to want to win even more," Khair said. "Because once you've won, the world has to deal with you. That's what the example of Ahmed al-Sharaa - the Syrian president and former ISIS leader - teaches us."

Implausible impact

Despite the strong support inside the House committee, several analysts questioned whether the legislation can realistically produce immediate policy changes.

US-Africa policy expert Cameron Hudson told Ayin that congressional resolutions often carry more symbolic than practical value. "There is no real seriousness to a non-binding resolution coming out of Congress," Hudson said. There is no realistic path for Congress on its own to designate the RSF as a foreign terrorist organisation, especially if the president has not indicated that it is a priority for him.

According to Hudson, there will likely be a Senate bill introduced in the coming weeks calling for the RSF to be designated; however, he warned that the process could take a long time. "Realistically, in an election year, such a bill could easily take more than a year to get a vote and would have to be reintroduced by the next Congress in 2027."

Hudson said that if the Trump administration eventually decided to designate the RSF, the immediate impact would likely fall on the group's financial and business networks and it will force very difficult conversations with the UAE and others. "It would force very difficult conversations with the UAE and others, which is perhaps the top reason why the administration has deliberately chosen not to pursue this policy," he said.

His comments reflected broader doubts over whether Washington is willing to confront regional allies over Sudan despite growing criticism of foreign support flowing into the conflict.

Sudanese lobbying

Sudanese advocacy groups in the United States have already started campaigning in support of the bill and lobbying congress members to vote for it.

Sudanese researcher Mohamed Suleiman told Ayin that the process remains politically difficult despite what he described as sufficient legal grounds for designation. "It's an intricate task for the democrats who pushed for the recent designation bill," Suleiman said. "As they have, according to US law, to persuade both chambers of Congress, then the president, then the State Department."

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Suleiman argued that RSF documented actions already justify a terrorist designation under American law. "No legal steps are needed; the documented actions of the RSF militia suffice to designate it," he said. "But the real obstacle will be the powerful UAE lobby that will work to kill this bill."

According to Suleiman, the designation would directly affect the RSF's economic networks and restrict support to the group. "The designation will impact the RSF militia by freezing its assets and prohibiting the support for the militia. Also, the UAE will face legal consequences if it continues to back the militia."

Suleiman rejected arguments that the bill would block humanitarian operations in RSF-controlled areas, saying the legislation already addresses that issue.

The debate over the legislation reflects growing divisions over how the international community should respond to Sudan's war. While supporters view the bill as a necessary step toward accountability over atrocities committed in Darfur, others warn that terrorism designations could complicate humanitarian operations, deepen regional tensions, and harden military positions on all sides of the conflict.