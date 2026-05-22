Botswana: WUC Terminates Semolo Water Project

Gaborone — The Water Utilities Corporation(WUC) has terminated the P40 million Semolo water treatment project, which was intended to supply potable water to the villages of Bodibeng, Bothatogo, Sehithwa, Kareng, Legotlhwane and Toteng.

Appearing before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Statutory Bodies and State Enterprises on Tuesday in Gaborone, WUC chief executive officer Gaselemogwe Senai said the contract was terminated last December due to the incompetence of the contractor.

He clarified that the termination process took time because of procedures that had to be followed after the contractor, instead of delivering the project, complained that costs had risen.

Mr Senai said the corporation could not promise to restart the project this year, as it would have to budget afresh and could only commence work in the next financial year.

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He said in areas where there is no supply of potable water, WUC continues to bowse water, although he admitted that the water was not always clean as it required disinfection.

He added that the water sources from which they bowse are not guarded and are therefore unsafe, with the corporation relying on communities to help monitor them.

Of the 517 villages served by WUC, he said 39 villages, including settlements, were supplied through bowsers, which he noted were insufficient to adequately serve all areas.

With a consumer base of 2.5 million, Mr Senai said the corporation faced a serious challenge of water loss caused by dilapidated infrastructure.

Although WUC is facing financial challenges, he said money owed to the corporation by customers, ranging from councils and businesses to domestic users, stood at P1.7 billion.

On other issues, Mr Senai said the corporation ended the estimation of water bills in 2022. In suburbs where metres were inaccessible, about 10 000 metres were relocated outside yards.

He also said the sewage line running along the Thamalakane River posed a risk of contaminating water in the event of leaks.

To address this, he said online sensors would be installed to enable early detection and response to leakages.

BOPA