Kenya: Blogger Charged With Defaming Wangui Ngirici Released On Bail

Nairobi — A Kirinyaga County blogger accused of defaming former Kirinyaga Woman Representative Wangui Ngirici was arraigned at the Kerugoya Magistrate Court before Magistrate Lisper Gakii Nyaga over alleged defamatory social media posts.

The accused, Dennis Waweru, popularly known as "Hon CJ Maraga" on his Facebook page, is alleged to have published defamatory statements targeting Ngirici, who is currently campaigning for the Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat.

According to the prosecution, Waweru allegedly used social media to accuse Ngirici's husband of engaging in illegal activities, including claims that he was involved in the sale of human body parts to finance his wife's political ambitions.

During the hearing, the defense urged the court to release the accused on bond, arguing that he had fully cooperated with detectives throughout the investigations and had consistently honored police summons whenever required.

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The defense further told the court that Waweru is a family man with a three-month-old baby who depends on him, and pleaded for lenient bond terms pending the hearing of the case.

Ngirici's lawyer told the court that Dennis Waweru had allegedly gone ahead to publish another Facebook post and tweet even after the case was filed, an action the lawyer argued demonstrated that the accused was not remorseful and could continue making similar defamatory remarks if released without strict conditions.

The lawyer further urged the court to consider the impact of the statements on Ngirici's reputation and political career.

In her ruling, Magistrate Nyaga granted the accused a cash bail of KSh 150,000 or an alternative bond of KSh 300,000 pending further court proceedings.

The case will be mentioned again on June 3, 2026.