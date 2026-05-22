Uganda: Seven Official Vehicles Withdrawn From Among's Nakasero Residence

Kampala — Seven official parliamentary vehicles have been withdrawn from the Nakasero residence of former Speaker Anita Among and returned to Parliament.

The official parliamentary vehicles stationed at former Speaker Anita Among's Nakasero residence have been returned to the Parliament parking lot, following standard procedure for the handover of government property by an outgoing official.

The returned vehicles included her police patrol cars, lead vehicles, and high-end utility vehicles assigned to her during her tenure to facilitate official duties and movements.

The handover came after the Office of the Clerk to Parliament reportedly complained. The office plans auditing and repairing the fleet ahead of reassignment.

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Under the Parliamentary Pensions Act, a retired Speaker or Deputy Speaker must immediately surrender their official vehicle when their term ends.

The Parliamentary Commission then inventories all government-purchased assets to account for parliamentary property before new leadership takes over.

On Wednesday, security agencies seized four luxury vehicles from Anita Among's Nakasero residence and left the official parliamentary vehicles behind.

Six personal vehicles were taken to Naguru Police Headquarters for forensic analysis as part of the ongoing investigation.

Investigators first identified two luxury vehicles, including a Rolls-Royce that helped trigger the probe.

Authorities have since seized additional assets belonging to Among, including cash, expensive jewelry, and electronic surveillance equipment, and several of her bank accounts have reportedly been frozen.

On Thursday, the investigation team reportedly left Kampala for Bukedea to search for evidence linking Among to corruption, money laundering, and illicit enrichment.

The probe also has been extended to other officials in Parliament, government ministries, the judiciary, and the Electoral Commission.