Uganda: State House Blames Umsc-Hajj Bureau Wrangles for Delays in Museveni-Sponsored Pilgrims' Travel to Mecca

Some pilgrims selected under President Yoweri Museveni's Hajj sponsorship programme risk missing this year's pilgrimage to Mecca following disputes involving the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) and the Uganda Bureau of Hajj Affairs.

Hajjat Mariam Namayanja, a coordinator of the Presidential Hajj programme and Special Presidential Assistant in charge of monitoring the Parish Development Model (PDM), said misunderstandings between the two institutions disrupted the processing of travel documents for some beneficiaries.

Namayanja said similar challenges affected last year's programme, where several pilgrims sponsored by President Museveni failed to travel after their visas were allegedly not submitted on time.

"After failing to secure visas for the pilgrims, these stakeholders also failed to refund the money back to the State House," she said.

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According to Namayanja, the dispute between UMSC and the Uganda Bureau of Hajj Affairs, led by Sheikh Zakaliya Kyewalyanga, is currently being investigated by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit following a complaint lodged by the Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadan Mubajje.

"The conflicts between UMSC and the Bureau are under investigation by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit following a complaint filed by the Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadan Mubajje. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is also aware. The State House is not part of it," she said.

She explained that State House this year partnered with three organisations -- Anwaary, Tawakal, and UMSC -- to coordinate travel arrangements for the sponsored pilgrims.

According to her, pilgrims facilitated through Anwaary and Tawakal had already travelled to Saudi Arabia after their visas were submitted in time.

"Those who traveled through Anwaary and Tawakal are already in Saudi Arabia because they submitted the visas of the pilgrims in time," Namayanja said.

However, she accused UMSC of failing to submit all the necessary visas for its beneficiaries under the programme.

"For UMSC, out of the 60 beneficiaries, they only submitted 17 visas to State House, that's the number we have paid for. We cannot pay for people without visas because last year the State House counted losses. If they have evidence that they submitted the visas to the State House, they should present it," she stated.

Namayanja's remarks come amid claims by UMSC that some officials at State House were frustrating efforts to facilitate travel for pilgrims sponsored under President Museveni's Hajj programme.