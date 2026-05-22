Uganda: WWF Calls for Greater Investment in Uganda's Wildlife Corridors

The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) has launched a new Wildlife Corridor Report, calling for stronger investment in Uganda's conservation landscapes and greater recognition of the ecological, economic, and cultural importance of wildlife corridors.

The launch, held at the Sheraton Hotel Kampala, brought together conservation experts, government officials, researchers, development partners, and diplomatic representatives to discuss the future of wildlife corridors across the Greater Virunga ecosystem and other key landscapes.

Speaking at the event, Ivan Tumuhimbise, Country Director of WWF Uganda, said conservation should be viewed beyond the protection of wildlife species alone.

"We should not only look at corridors as pathways for animals, but also as systems that provide critical ecosystem services for communities and national development," Tumuhimbise said.

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He explained that wildlife corridors play a vital role in water regulation, flood control, drought resilience, soil health, and fire management, adding that their value extends to national economic stability.

Presentations by WWF highlighted that ecosystem services within the Greater Virunga landscape are valued at billions of euros annually. Tourism linked to protected areas such as Queen Elizabeth National Park and Bwindi Impenetrable National Park also contributes significantly to Uganda's economy and employment.

Tumuhimbise further emphasized the need for broader public engagement in conservation efforts.

"Future conservation efforts should focus on demonstrating the co-benefits of protecting landscapes--what communities contribute to conservation and what they gain from it," he added.

Tremayne Stanton-Kennedy, Climate and Nature Lead at the British High Commission in Uganda, underscored the importance of integrating ecological, economic, and cultural perspectives into conservation planning.

She noted that conservation discussions often attract audiences already engaged in environmental issues, and called for broader outreach to policymakers, investors, local communities, and the private sector.

Stanton-Kennedy emphasized that wildlife corridors and landscapes provide co-benefits beyond conservation, including economic stability and community resilience.

She also reaffirmed the United Kingdom's continued support for conservation initiatives in the Greater Virunga landscape, including anti-poaching programmes, climate research, tourism development, and sustainable financing initiatives.

Stakeholders at the dialogue raised concerns about increasing private sector activities in and around wildlife corridors, warning that development projects must be carefully regulated.

Participants called for mandatory Environmental and Social Impact Assessments (ESIAs) for all projects in ecologically sensitive areas, with approval and oversight by the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA).

"We must ensure that every project has an approved Environmental Impact Assessment report that clearly outlines measures for mitigating any negative environmental impacts likely to arise from the intervention," one participant said.

Representing the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, wildlife officer Mugabe Michael said Uganda is strengthening its policy and legal frameworks to address emerging conservation challenges, including wildlife corridors, climate change, and human-wildlife conflict.

He noted that reforms to revise the national wildlife policy and develop new legislation are currently underway.

"These issues were not adequately captured in the earlier policy framework, but they are now being addressed in the ongoing review process," he said.

Mugabe also stressed the economic importance of conservation, noting that tourism remains a key source of government revenue.

"The government needs revenue, and tourism is a major contributor. Therefore, wildlife habitats must be protected to sustain biodiversity and support nature-based tourism," he added.

Need for Long-Term Financing

Conservation experts, including ecology assessment specialist Dr. Grace Nangendo, called for sustained financing and long-term monitoring of wildlife corridors instead of relying on short-term project cycles.

"We are not only looking at corridors with potential, but also those that are already functioning well and supporting wildlife species," she said.

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WWF Africa's Director for Conservation Impact, Solani Mhango, also called for clearer and standardized criteria for assessing wildlife corridors, citing inconsistencies in the classification of "potential corridors."

"Consistency in assessment is very important. We need clear criteria that align with international frameworks like the IUCN guidelines," he said.

Financing and Future Cooperation

Stakeholders also explored landscape financing models aimed at supporting ecosystem restoration, biodiversity protection, and community livelihoods over the long term.

Participants agreed that stronger partnerships between governments, conservation organizations, development partners, the private sector, and local communities will be essential in safeguarding Uganda's wildlife corridors.

The dialogue concluded with a collective call for nature-positive investments that balance environmental protection, economic growth, and climate resilience.