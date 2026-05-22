Uganda: Kampala Traders Applaud Museveni's Anti-Corruption Drive

Traders in Kampala have welcomed government's intensified anti-corruption campaign, praising President Museveni's renewed commitment to tackling graft while urging authorities to extend investigations across all public institutions.

The Federation of Uganda Traders Associations (FUTA) also called for tougher penalties, asset recovery from implicated officials, and greater inclusion of business-minded leaders in key economic ministries to improve service delivery.

Speaking at a press conference in Kampala, leaders under FUTA expressed support for ongoing operations targeting high-profile figures, including former Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among.

The traders said any official found guilty of corruption should face firm consequences, including confiscation and auctioning of illegally acquired property. They proposed that proceeds from recovered assets be redirected to critical public services such as healthcare.

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Their comments come as President Museveni prepares for his 2026-2031 term, which he has described as a "No More Sleep" period in the fight against corruption and public sector inefficiency. He has pledged stronger enforcement and tighter accountability measures across government.

In recent weeks, security agencies have intensified investigations involving Among, including searches at her residences and offices at Parliament.

Reports further indicate that several luxury vehicles linked to her have been impounded as part of the probe.

FUTA President John Kabanda, who led the delegation, said there is a widening disconnect between some public officials and the everyday struggles of Ugandans. He criticised leaders who, in his view, prioritise personal gain over public service.

Kabanda also urged government to appoint individuals with practical business experience to key economic portfolios, particularly the Ministry of Trade, arguing that this would better address the challenges faced by traders and the wider business community.

The traders further called for corruption investigations to be extended to institutions such as the Uganda Police Force and the Uganda Revenue Authority, which they accused of harbouring practices that obstruct business operations.

They stressed that anti-corruption efforts must be applied uniformly, warning that selective enforcement risks undermining public trust.

According to FUTA leaders, only sustained and comprehensive action will restore confidence in government and improve livelihoods.