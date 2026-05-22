Uganda: Museveni Hails Karangwa As Loyal NRM Cadre and Champion of Development

President Museveni has hailed the late Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Duties and National Resistance Movement (NRM) Chairperson for Kayunga District, Moses Karangwa Kalisa, as a dedicated leader whose mobilisation efforts and public service contributed significantly to Uganda's socio-economic transformation.

In a message delivered on his behalf by the Minister for the Presidency, Milly Babirye Babalanda, during Karangwa's burial in Kayunga on Thursday, Museveni conveyed his condolences to the deceased's family, colleagues, and the country at large.

The President described Karangwa's death as a major loss to both the government and the ruling party, saying the late leader had played an instrumental role in strengthening the NRM in Kayunga District and beyond.

"On behalf of the government and on behalf of the NRM Party, I convey my heartfelt sympathies to the family, colleagues and the entire country," the message read.

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Museveni said Karangwa's sudden death had robbed the country of a loyal cadre who was still energetic and had much more to contribute to the development of Kayunga District and Uganda as a whole.

"On this occasion of his send-off, I salute him for putting a brick (etofari) on Uganda's development and socio-economic transformation during his lifetime," the message read.

"At this moment of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with his family; I pray that God grants you the fortitude and courage to endure your loss. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

Karangwa, 57, died on Sunday, May 17, 2026, following a road accident along the Kayunga-Jinja road.

He was first rushed to Kayunga Hospital before being referred to Nakasero Hospital in Kampala, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Before his appointment as Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Duties, Karangwa served as NRM Chairperson for Jinja Municipality, where he became widely known for his grassroots mobilisation and efforts to strengthen party structures across the region.

In January 2026, Museveni appointed him to the senior advisory role, elevating him to one of the key political mobilisation positions within government.

Leaders, party members, family, and mourners gathered in Kayunga to pay tribute to Karangwa, remembering him as a committed mobiliser and dedicated servant of both the ruling party and the nation.

NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong described Karangwa as a dependable cadre whose contribution to the party would be remembered across the country.

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"He will be dearly missed by the NRM family throughout the country for his record," Todwong said.