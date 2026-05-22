South Africa: A Wheel Difference - the Mobile Evening Clinics Changing Lives in a Western Cape Town

Seasonal workers in Robertson often struggle to get to the clinic to access basic healthcare during the day, so community health workers in Langeberg have set up mobile clinics to visit the township at night.

It's late afternoon on a balmy Autumn Thursday in Nkqubela township, in the picturesque farming town of Robertson in the Western Cape. Against a mountainous backdrop, four large mobile clinics are winding their way along the streets.

On arrival at the Kabelo spaza shop, the vehicles park next to each other, leaving enough space so people can move between them.

Sitting in the front seat of one vehicle, Marilize du Toit, coordinator of community-based services programmes for the Langeberg area, looks out of the front window. "See, the people are already waiting for us," she says to her colleague, Sister Feroza Fielies.

At least 30 people, mostly women, some with babies on their backs, are thronging outside. Community health worker Perseverance Madwabe ushers people into groups according to which mobile clinic they should visit. Within minutes there are four long, orderly lines.

Raymond Mhobo, an admin clerk from Robertson Hospital, places a large box of condoms on the ground between the vehicles for people to help themselves.

Just before 5pm the clinics open their doors. Inside each are two or three health workers in different uniforms. Tonight, the team is made up of four professional nurses, four community health workers,...