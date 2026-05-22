South Africa: Vusi Ndlovu's Fried Chicken & Egg With Sous Kaani, Amasi Dressing & Smoked Mayo

Try this stylish and sexy, easy yet elegant fried chicken recipe.

Seldom have chicken and egg come together with such fiery finesse. Chef Vusi Ndlovu's pan-African taste treat blends the lovely lactic tang of a South African amasi marinade with the chilli-bright heat of Senegalese sous kaani. Smoke-scented mayonnaise evokes the enduring comfort of food cooked over fire in hearths and homes across the continent.

This recipe is no nutritional angel. It is obviously advisable to think of it as special occasion, celebratory fare rather than everyday eating. Yet, for all its unapologetic, deep-fried, refined carbohydrate-crusted indulgence, this is not empty-calorie carnality. Chicken, egg and amasi all bring high-quality protein, minerals and vitamins to the table. Tomato, chilli, garlic and ginger combined with the glories of golden yolk create a micronutrient- and antioxidant-laden silken sauce.

As with everything Chef Ndlovu does, this recipe combines culinary sophistication with an element of sexy, street food swagger. And it is magnificently messy. Make it when you want drama, heat, crunch and comfort in equal measure - preferably with good music, cold drinks and people who do not mind sauce on their fingers...

SIDEBAR: Intrigued by the flavours described above but too tired to cook? Chef Ndlovu's EDGE culinary concept is currently popping up all...