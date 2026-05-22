South Africa: Natjoints Launches Immigration Verification At Diakonia Centre

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) says it has commenced a targeted verification process of all foreign nationals currently gathered at the Diakonia Refugee Centre in eThekwini.

The operation, which began on Thursday, is being led by an integrated team comprising the Departments of Home Affairs, Social Development, Transport and provincial law enforcement authorities.

The verification process follows engagements between the Southern African Refugee Forum, representing the foreign nationals at the centre, and senior NATJOINTS officials represented by the Department of Home Affairs and law enforcement authorities in KwaZulu-Natal.

According to a NATJOINTS statement issued on Thursday, approximately 200 foreign nationals have sought refuge at the centre, reportedly fearing for their safety due to threats allegedly posed by anti-illegal immigrant groups in the areas where they reside.

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NATJOINTS, working with law enforcement agencies, has undertaken to verify the status of all individuals at the centre to determine their legal status in South Africa.

According to NATJOINTS, the process is intended to establish the legal status of those gathered at the centre and ensure that individuals lawfully residing in the country receive protection, while undocumented foreign nationals are processed in accordance with immigration legislation.

Provincial SAPS spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the verification process would be conducted by the integrated NATJOINTS team to address all issues associated with what is described as the illegal occupation of the centre.

"This process will be conducted with the integrated team of NATJOINTS to ensure that we attend to all the issues associated with this illegal occupation of the centre," said Netshiunda.

He added that individuals found to be in the country illegally would be processed for return to their countries of origin.

Meanwhile, SAPS in eThekwini is investigating allegations of assault involving foreign nationals, as well as cases relating to intimidation, malicious damage to property and the closure of businesses.

Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Phumelela Makoba said all reported cases would be investigated.

The integrated team has assured members of the public that the situation will be resolved as a matter of urgency and reiterated that illegal immigration remains an area of ongoing government attention.

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SAPS said that through Operation Shanela and other crime prevention initiatives, it continues to address illegal immigration and related criminal activity across the country.

Since 1 January 2026, SAPS has arrested 29 731 illegal foreign nationals during high-density operations conducted nationwide. In the previous financial year, 76 588 illegal foreign nationals were arrested, while the Department of Home Affairs deported 59 814 undocumented foreign nationals.

Authorities said these intelligence-driven operations are conducted in collaboration with the Department of Home Affairs and other law enforcement agencies to ensure compliance with South African laws.

"The South African government has repeatedly maintained its position on issues of immigration that: South Africa is committed to a rules-based approach to immigration, anchored in the Constitution and the Rule of Law thus balancing national security with our human rights obligations. This ensures dignity and fairness for all.

"Illegal immigration places pressure on public services and social stability and therefore must be addressed through lawful, orderly, and credible state processes. There is no alternative to the rule of law.

"South Africa is modernising its immigration system to make it more secure, efficient, and responsive. Ongoing legal and policy reforms are strengthening governance.

"Violence and acts of intimidation and threats against foreign nationals are unacceptable and do not reflect the values of South Africans or government policy.

"Criminal acts disguised as activism will not be tolerated in our society and lawlessness will face consequences," said NATJOINTS.