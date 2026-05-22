South Africa: Parliament Marks 30 Years of the Constitution

National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza has hailed South Africa's Constitution as the foundation of the country's democratic success, while urging citizens and leaders to confront ongoing challenges and help shape a prosperous future for Africa.

Delivering an address at a colloquium marking 30 years of South Africa's Constitution in Parliament in Cape Town on Friday, Didiza said the event formed part of a week-long celebration of Africa Day and provided an opportunity to reflect on both the country's constitutional journey and Africa's development trajectory.

She said Africa Day was more than a commemorative occasion, describing it as a moment for the continent to assess progress towards achieving "the Africa we want".

Didiza highlighted key African Union initiatives, including the New Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD), the Lagos Plan of Action and Agenda 2063, as important frameworks that have laid the groundwork for economic resilience, development and continental integration.

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She praised the work of the Pan-African Parliament in developing model laws that have helped harmonise legislative frameworks across the continent.

"Here in South Africa, as we reflect on Africa Day, we do so in a context where we mark 30 years since the country promulgated the Constitution, the supreme law that laid the foundation of the South African constitutional democracy we want," Didiza said.

The colloquium, hosted in partnership with University of South Africa, brings together academics, activists, young people, business leaders and policymakers to discuss contemporary challenges facing Africa and the role of democratic institutions in shaping the continent's future.

According to Didiza, the gathering provides a platform to examine South Africa's constitutional journey, including achievements and shortcomings in democratic governance, institutional legitimacy and public trust.

Reflecting on the country's path to democracy, she traced the roots of the Constitution to historic milestones such as the Freedom Charter and the Harare Declaration, which helped define the vision and principles that later informed the constitutional settlement.

"Thirty years into a democratic dispensation, we have laid the foundations of strong institutions that have been the architecture of the country we wanted," she said.

Didiza pointed to Parliament's legislative achievements, the role of an independent judiciary, constitutional bodies and civil society in protecting human rights, and government programmes aimed at addressing social and economic challenges.

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She acknowledged the contribution of academics and researchers in informing governance reforms and helping policymakers understand the social and economic impact of legislation.

While celebrating progress, the Speaker stressed the importance of continued reflection on the challenges facing South Africa's democracy.

She expressed confidence that the colloquium would generate valuable insights on how the country can navigate the next three decades while remaining grounded in constitutional values and principles.