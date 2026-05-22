Botswana: SA, Botswana Adopt Joint Action Plan to Tackle Fmd

The Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, has welcomed the endorsement of a comprehensive 2026-2028 Action Plan between South Africa and Botswana, aimed at strengthening regional cooperation in the fight against Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD).

The agreement formed part of discussions during the Sixth Session of the South Africa and Botswana Bi-National Commission (BNC) in Gaborone on Thursday.

Steenhuisen said the plan marked an important step towards coordinated regional efforts to combat transboundary animal diseases that continue to threaten livestock production, rural livelihoods and agricultural trade.

"With FMD posing an ongoing regional threat to livestock production, rural livelihoods and agricultural trade, it is clear that no country can defeat this disease in isolation," Steenhuisen said.

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The Minister called for the urgent implementation of coordinated cross-border interventions, including vaccination campaigns and border fence maintenance.

"The old saying tells us that good fences make good neighbours, but in the face of FMD, strong and properly maintained border fences help protect the livestock industries, livelihoods and agricultural economies of both our nations.

"Securing our borders is not about division. It is about building a coordinated regional biosecurity system capable of managing transboundary animal disease risks effectively," the Minister said.

Collaboration on the prevention and management of FMD was identified as one of the High Impact Priority Projects of the BNC, with the Ministers responsible for Agriculture directed to accelerate the implementation of the Plan of Action aimed at eradicating transboundary diseases and enhance market access for each other's agriculture products.

The BNC welcomed the agreement by the Ministers of Agriculture to strengthen disease management cooperation by establishing a Transboundary Animal Disease (TAD) Plan, covering key border regions such as Lobatse-Mahikeng and Francistown-Musina.

"Strengthening of diagnostic capacity, coordinated cross border vaccination programmes, maintenance of border fences, and joint livestock farmer exchange and training programmes will all play an important role in safeguarding our livestock industries eradication of diseases and against future outbreaks," the Minister said.

According to the law enforcement agencies of both countries, stock theft is the number one crime between the two countries.

The agreement to establish the cross-border Stock Theft Management Task Force by September 2026, will mitigate the current high levels of stock theft that is negatively affecting farmers on both sides of the border.

The Minister emphasised that improved traceability systems are critical in managing disease outbreaks and also in tackling stock theft, improving animal movement control, strengthening food safety, and facilitating regional agricultural trade.

The Minister commended the agreement by South Africa and Botswana to champion regional biosecurity cooperation within the Southern African Development Community (SADC), which comes ahead of the upcoming SADC Agriculture Ministerial Meeting, which will be held in Zimbabwe on 29 May 2026, and chaired by Steenhuisen.

The meeting will place the development of a unified regional strategy for the control and eradication of FMD under the spotlight.

Steenhuisen reiterated that diseases do not recognise borders.

"One of the clearest lessons from countries in Southern America that have successfully controlled FMD is that regional coordination is essential. Southern Africa must therefore move towards a far more integrated and coordinated regional biosecurity approach, and the establishment of a regional antigen bank is the ultimate goal," he said.

Import restrictions on agricultural products

The ongoing issue of restrictions on certain South African agricultural exports into Botswana also formed an important part of bilateral discussions.

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Steenhuisen noted South Africa's concern regarding instances where agricultural exports have reportedly faced border restrictions without prior formal communication, despite previous understandings reached during the 2022 Bi-National Commission process.

He said trade matters affecting the two countries should always be addressed through constructive engagement, transparency, mutual respect, and amicable bilateral solutions.

"The commissions endorse a Communication Protocol and establishment of a Bilateral Agricultural Trade Task Team by June 2026. These are the mechanisms to enhance market access by improving communication, strengthening institutional cooperation, and proactively resolving trade-related concerns before they escalate.

"Greater coordination and transparency will provide increased certainty to producers, exporters, retailers and agricultural stakeholders on both sides of the border, while strengthening the long-term agricultural relationship between our countries," Steenhuisen said.