South Africa: Gauteng and Shoprite Partner to Connect Young People to Opportunities

Hundreds of young people are set to gain access to income-generating opportunities following a new partnership between the Gauteng Department of Economic Development (GDED) and the Shoprite Group.

The two have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that will see Shoprite's Pingo Delivery platform onboard qualifying graduates from the Last Mile Delivery Programme into its growing delivery network, creating a direct pathway from skills development to economic participation.

The agreement marks a significant step in Gauteng's efforts to connect young people to opportunities in the digital and logistics economy, one of the province's fastest-growing sectors.

Under the partnership, GDED will continue to identify, recruit and train programme participants, while Shoprite Group will provide access to delivery opportunities through Pingo Delivery.

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The collaboration also includes driver development initiatives, operational support, safety measures, data-sharing and the exploration of green mobility solutions.

The Last Mile Driver Development Programme, established by GDED more than four years ago, has trained approximately 780 drivers and facilitated placement opportunities across 26 delivery platforms.

The programme forms part of the province's e-Commerce, Transport and Logistics Action Lab, which aims to strengthen Gauteng's logistics ecosystem through collaboration between government, industry and development partners.

A pilot linked to the rollout of Shoprite Sixty60 has already demonstrated the programme's potential. More than 100 trained beneficiaries have been supported through recruitment processes across several Gauteng locations, providing a foundation for the expanded partnership.

Gauteng MEC for Economic Development, Agriculture and Rural Development, Vuyiswa Ramokgopa, said the agreement would help ensure government programmes translate into tangible economic opportunities.

"This agreement represents a practical step towards ensuring that our economic programmes translate into real opportunities for our people. By partnering with industry leaders such as the Shoprite Group, we are able to connect skills development to market access, support job creation and ensure that young people, in particular, are able to participate in the digital economy," she said.

Shoprite Checkers Enterprise and Government Relations Executive Maude Modise said the partnership demonstrates the impact that can be achieved when the public and private sectors work together.

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"This partnership reflects the power of collaboration between the public and private sectors to unlock meaningful economic opportunities. By linking skills development to real pathways into the digital and logistics economy, we are able to provide participants with access to income-generating opportunities while supporting the growth of a more inclusive and sustainable ecosystem," she said.

The partnership establishes formal governance structures, including a Joint Technical Team and Project Steering Committee, to oversee implementation and monitor progress.