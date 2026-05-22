South Africa: Gauteng to Rehabilitate Various Culverts and Bridges in Tshwane

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport will be undertaking a major rehabilitation programme for culverts and bridges in the City of Tshwane to ensure their long-term safety, durability, and functionality.

The programme, in Regions 3 and 4, covers Wards 107, 66, 55, 48, and 7 and focuses on the repairs to and restoration of a number of bridge structures and culverts across the city.

The rehabilitation programme is conducted under the department's Bridge Management System to preserve critical provincial road infrastructure that underpins economic activity and service delivery across Tshwane.

The rehabilitation efforts also serve to enhance public safety, support local economic development and strengthen service delivery.

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Currently the focus is on seven existing bridge structures situated across Tshwane, including:

Bridges B59 and B1015 along the R101, over the Hennops River, south of Valhala;

Bridge B2114 situated along the gravel Road D775 in the south-west of Atteridgeville;

Bridges B637, B649 and B760 on the R511, south-west of Atteridgeville; and

Bridge B142 on the R514 (Van Der Hoff Road) in the north-west of Tshwane.

The programme will be implemented over a 12-month contract period.

"The scope of work includes a range of structural repair and rehabilitation activities aimed at extending the lifespan of the bridges and improving road-user safety.

"These include undertaking repairs to existing rails and parapets; replacement of bridge joints, repair to spalled concrete, cracks sealing, widening of selected bridges and approaches, bridge deck resurfacing and approaches, guardrails installation, painting of steel structures, and construction of road pavement layers," said the department.

A structured stakeholder engagement framework was followed, covering all affected wards, to ensure transparent, equitable and inclusive stakeholder participation in the programme.

The framework further served to ensure a fair and transparent recruitment process for community beneficiaries, ensuring equal access to skills development, employment, and local economic opportunities.

This included convening ward-based stakeholder sector forums for youth, women, persons living with disability and military veterans, including BBBEE entities/cooperatives.

The department said this process was conducted in strict adherence to applicable government policies and legislation governing financial management, procurement and accounting. "The comprehensive stakeholder engagement is also expected to prevent the interruption of services that may affect delivery timelines and resultant negative cost implications."

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MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela emphasised the department's responsibility in undertaking these rehabilitation projects as "critical to long-term safety, durability and functionality, thus ensuring safer and more reliable infrastructure for motorists, freight operators and surrounding communities".

Residents have been urged to exercise patience and understanding during the construction period.

Contractors and relevant stakeholders have committed to work closely to minimise inconvenience and ensure all traffic accommodation measures are implemented.

The department has further called for motorists and members of the public to exercise extreme caution near construction sites, adhere to temporary road signage, and cooperate with traffic officials throughout the construction sites. - SAnews.gov.za