South Africa: Public Comment On Whistleblowers Bill Closed, Parly Public Process to Follow

The opportunity for public comments on the Protected Disclosures Bill will not be extended with the window to do so having closed last week, the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development said.

This as Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi emphasised the urgent need to have the Bill processed as soon as possible.

"Failure to expeditiously conclude this framework for the protection of whistleblowers will have grave consequences for the individuals who put the lives in danger to expose wrongdoing and corruption.

"A further extension will not be in the interest of whistleblowers and our justice system. I must emphasise that organisations and individuals will still have an opportunity to make comments on the Bill when Parliament opens for public participation," Kubayi explained.

The department said the window for submissions closed on Thursday last week with calls by "some organisations for the window to be extended for them to submit their comments".

"The department...has received a significant number of comments from various organisations and individuals, which will be processed to enrich the draft bill for submission to Parliament.

"Given the lacuna that currently exists on the legal framework for the protection of whistleblowers, the Minister deems it necessary to expeditiously conclude this framework for the protection of lives and livelihoods of individuals who come forward with information to expose criminal activities," the department said on Thursday.