South Africa: Maile Backs Orlando Pirates Ahead of Final League Match

Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Lebogang Maile, has expressed confidence in Orlando Pirates ahead of the club's final league match of the season against Orbit College on Saturday in Mbombela.

Maile said he is looking forward to joining the Buccaneers as they conclude their league campaign, expressing optimism that the team's performances throughout the season have positioned them well for victory.

According to the MEC, Orlando Pirates have demonstrated quality football and maintained a rigorous training programme, which he believes will be key to securing a positive result in their final fixture.

"Orlando Pirates has played exceptionally well throughout the season and deserves to win this game on Saturday to finish the season on a high note. We have no doubt that they are moving into this game on Saturday much more poised and composed," said Maile.

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He added that a strong performance would make both the club's supporters and the province proud.

Maile also highlighted the success of Gauteng-based teams during the current campaign, noting that they have finished among the league's top performers, with two teams still in contention for the Betway Premiership title.

"For us as a province we can safely say that the premiership title is with Gauteng, the Home of Champions," he said.

The MEC noted that this season has been particularly exciting, with the destination of the league title set to be decided on the final day of the campaign.

He said the uncertainty surrounding the championship race has generated greater anticipation compared to previous seasons, where the winner had often been determined well before the final round of matches.

Orlando Pirates will face Orbit College on Saturday with kick off at 15:00. - SAnews.gov.za