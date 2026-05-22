Eritrea's Agricultural Development Over the Past 35 Years - Scientific Research and Laboratory Excellence Strengthening National Food and Nutrition Security (Part III)

Over the past 35 years of independence, Eritrea has made remarkable progress in transforming its agricultural sector through sustained investment in scientific research, technological innovation, and modern laboratory services. At the heart of this transformation are two of the Ministry of Agriculture's most important scientific institutions: the National Agricultural Research Institute (NARI) and the National Animal and Plant Health Laboratory (NAPHL).

While each institution has a distinct mandate, both serve a common national purpose. NARI generates improved crop varieties, conserves genetic resources, and undertakes research in natural resources and livestock production. The National Animal and Plant Health Laboratory, in turn, provides critical services in disease diagnosis, vaccine production, food and feed safety testing, and quality management.

Together, these two institutions have become indispensable pillars of Eritrea's agricultural development, helping to increase crop and livestock productivity, protect plant and animal health, improve food safety, and strengthen national food security.

National Agricultural Research Institute (NARI): Advancing Agricultural Innovation and Productivity

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The National Agricultural Research Institute has played a central role in boosting agricultural productivity and promoting sustainable farming systems throughout Eritrea. Though it assumed its current organizational structure in 2003, the Institute traces its origins back to 1910, making it one of the Africa's oldest scientific institutions. Today, NARI employs 270 staff members, about 80 percent of whom are agricultural researchers and technical professionals.

Conserving Eritrea's Genetic Heritage

One of NARI's most important achievements has been the conservation of plant genetic resources. The Institute has preserved more than 6,300 seed accessions representing approximately 160 species of crops and trees, safeguarding valuable biodiversity for future generations and providing essential raw material for crop improvement.

Developing Improved Crop Varieties

Since 1997, NARI has conducted research at nine agricultural research stations located in Halhale, Gahtelay, Shieb, Akordet, Shambuko, Hagaz, Goluj, Aklelet, and Adi Keih. Through these efforts, the Institute has developed 52 improved varieties of cereals and pulses, including wheat, barley, sorghum, millet, maize, sunflower, and various legumes. These varieties produce yields that are often more than twice those of traditional local varieties and have been distributed to farmers across the country. In addition, NARI has developed and disseminated 34 improved vegetable varieties and 36 fruit varieties, significantly expanding horticultural production and diversifying diets.

Among the Institute's recent achievements is the release of a hybrid maize variety known as "Halhale," which yields more than 65 quintals per hectare and has successfully completed research trials before being distributed to farmers.

Plant Health and Tissue Culture

To ensure that improved planting materials are healthy and disease-free, NARI carries out extensive plant health research and diagnostic testing. The Institute is also strengthening its tissue culture program to produce clean planting materials for large-scale multiplication and distribution to farmers.

Natural Resources Research

NARI's laboratories provide essential analytical services that support sustainable land and water management. Over the years, the Institute has analyzed:

More than 16,000 soil samples

Over 500 water samples

More than 1,750 plant samples

More than 170 fertilizer samples

These analyses generate vital information that helps improve soil fertility, optimize irrigation, and increase agricultural productivity.

Livestock Research

In livestock research, NARI has evaluated more than 268 forage species, identifying and multiplying promising varieties for distribution to farmers to improve the availability and quality of animal feed. The Institute is also conducting research on livestock breed selection and genetic improvement. In 2026, it launched a new initiative to develop improved backyard poultry varieties.

National Animal and Plant Health Laboratory (NAPHL)

Protecting Agricultural Health and Producing Vital Vaccines

The National Animal and Plant Health Laboratory is one of the earliest laboratory institutions established in Africa. Constructed in 1903, it was renowned for its high-quality services until 1973. However, from 1974 until Eritrea's independence in 1991, much of its infrastructure and equipment was damaged, and only limited laboratory activities continued.

Following independence, the Ministry of Agriculture, with support from the Government and development partners, undertook extensive rehabilitation and modernization efforts. These included constructing new laboratory sections, expanding electricity and water systems, procuring advanced equipment, training personnel, and ensuring a steady supply of chemicals and consumables.

Institutional Expansion and Infrastructure Development

Before independence, the laboratory operated in only a few sections and examined no more than 600 samples annually. Today, it is organized into seven divisions--five technical divisions and two divisions dedicated to administration and quality management. These divisions encompass 34 specialized units, each containing three to six functional sections. A perimeter fence measuring approximately 700 meters has also been constructed to secure the compound.

Core Functions

The laboratory's major responsibilities include:

Diagnosis of animal diseases

Diagnosis of plant diseases and pests

Testing the safety and quality of animal feed and human food

Production of animal vaccines

Establishment and strengthening of regional animal and plant health laboratories in all regions of Eritrea

Rapid Growth in Laboratory Services

Over the past 35 years, the laboratory has greatly expanded both the range and volume of services it provides. Currently, it analyzes approximately 16,000 samples annually. Depending on the availability of samples and laboratory consumables, the facility has the capacity to process more than 12,000 samples per month and produce over 100,000 vaccine doses.

Major Advances in Vaccine Production

Since 2023, based on national priorities and the needs of the ministry, the laboratory has produced more than three million doses of vaccines against Newcastle Disease, Infectious Bursal Disease and Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR). Using its own technical capacity and internationally accepted procedures, the laboratory has also produced vaccine seed for Infectious Bursal Disease and Infectious Bronchitis. Work is underway to develop vaccine seed for Infectious Laryngotracheitis, while additional priority vaccines are being tested and developed. The laboratory also conducts quality testing on selected imported vaccines.

Human Resource Development

During independence, the laboratory had fewer than 20 employees, with more than 96 percent holding diploma-level qualifications or lower. Today, the workforce has expanded to 183 staff members, of whom 58 percent are women. Among them, 79 employees (43 percent) hold diploma-level qualifications or higher, reflecting significant progress in technical capacity building.

Supporting Facilities and Services

To ensure effective operation, the laboratory has established several strategic facilities, including:

A Laboratory Animal Center housing sheep, goats, rabbits, mice, guinea pigs and chickens for diagnostic and vaccine production purposes

Secure solar power system

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A 700-square-meter central warehouse

A 500-barrel water reservoir

A dedicated Maintenance Unit

A Quality Management System (QMS) Division

Regional Outreach and Academic Support

Regional animal and plant health laboratories have been established in five regions of Eritrea, bringing laboratory services closer to farmers and livestock producers. Moreover, each year, approximately 260 students from colleges and technical institutions receive practical laboratory training. In addition, about 12 undergraduate students and two to three MSc and PhD candidates conduct short- and long-term research projects at the laboratory annually.

Science as a Foundation for Agricultural Transformation

The achievements of the National Agricultural Research Institute; and the National Animal and Plant Health Laboratory demonstrate Eritrea's strong commitment to building a modern, science-driven agricultural sector.

NARI has increased agricultural productivity through improved crop varieties, genetic resource conservation, and applied research in crops, natural resources, and livestock. The National Animal and Plant Health Laboratory has evolved from a damaged and under-resourced institution into a modern national center of excellence in diagnostics, vaccine production, and food and feed safety.

Together, these two institutions have made indispensable contributions to improving crop and livestock productivity, protecting plant and animal health, strengthening food safety systems, and enhancing food and nutrition security. As Eritrea marks 35 years of independence, their accomplishments stand as clear evidence that scientific research, innovation, and institutional development remain essential pillars in the nation's journey toward sustainable agricultural development and self-reliance.

Public Relations Division

Ministry of Agriculture