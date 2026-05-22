Rwanda: Ten Senior Clubs Join Rutsindura Memorial Tournament

22 May 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Dylan Mugenga

Ten senior volleyball clubs have confirmed participation in the ongoing Rutsindura Memorial Tournament.

The clubs include Kepler VC, Police VC, APR VC, Gisagara VC, Kirehe VC, and reigning Rwanda National Volleyball League champions Rwanda Energy Group (REG) in the men's category.

The inclusion of top-flight clubs raises the number of participating teams to 58 in this year's edition of the tournament, which features both indoor and beach volleyball competitions.

ALSO READ: Rutsindura Memorial Tournament returns, focuses on talent development

Organised in honour of the late Alphonse Rutsindura, a former teacher at Petit Séminaire Virgo Fidelis in Butare, the tournament has grown over the years into one of Rwanda's most respected volleyball competitions.

In the last edition of the tournament, Police VC and APR WVC emerged as winners in the men's and women's categories respectively, and will return this year as defending champions.

Read the original article on New Times.

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