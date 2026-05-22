Rwanda: Kigali Showdown - Bal Playoffs Tip Off With Key Clashes

The 2026 BAL playoffs, which will take place in Kigali from 22-31 May, have attracted excitement from both local and international fans.

Getting underway on Friday, May 22, the playoffs will follow a new system in which teams will play a two-game series in the quarterfinals, with the winners advancing to the semi-finals.

The first quarter-final set sees Al Ahly of Egypt take on Senegal's ASC Ville de Dakar, followed by the home side RSSB Tigers against Morocco's FUS Rabat.

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This article provides a breakdown of the first two games of the 2026 BAL postseason.

Al Ahly EGY vs Dakar

This will be the second time that African giants Al Ahly have faced off against ASC Ville de Dakar, a team looking to turn their fortunes around on the grand stage of African basketball.

When the Egyptian powerhouse and the Senegalese champions faced off at the Sahara Conference in Rabat, Morocco last month, Al Ahly won 76-72.

Al Ahly SC are currently on a four-game winning streak, while Ville de Dakar aren't much different, having won three games in a row to secure their place in the playoffs.

Although these two teams are familiar with each other, significant changes have occurred on either side since their last meeting, making this game unpredictable.

Samba Fall and Axel Toupane could be ASC Dakar's primary scorers, but they hope that the contributions of their veteran duo, Solo Diabate and Ater Majok, will carry them to new heights.

Kevin Murphy, who was part of Al Ahly Ly's 2024 BAL runners-up, only played three of his team's five games in Rabat, but his scoring instinct could be key. Joining Murphy in Al Ahly's offence is Zack Lofton, who led the team in playing time, scoring, and assists.

Al Ahly seems to be favourites to win this two-game series mainly due to its array of shooters who can score in critical situations. The question, however, is whether the 2023 BAL champions can contest ASC Ville de Dakar's physicality, which appear to be their strongest asset.

RSSB Tigers (3) vs. FUS Rabat (6)

The RSSB Tigers and the FUS Rabat have never played each other before and will be forming one of the most unpredictable series.

The high-scoring RSSB Tigers will be counting on their home court advantage and the contributions of Craig Randall, who made history in the BAL. As the fourth Rwandan team to play in the BAL, the Tigers have built a team capable of becoming the first to lift the trophy at home.

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Now in their third consecutive season, FUS Rabat will be aiming to reach the semi-finals for the first time.

However, it could be misleading to judge the two teams based on their respective conference campaigns, as they faced different types of opponents. Nevertheless, the two teams have some similarities in terms of their playing style.

Both teams tend to play aggressively at the defensive end of the court, averaging around 29 defensive rebounds per game. However, FUS Rabat's season high of 5.4 blocked shots per game highlights their dominance in the paint.

A thorough examination of the record books reveals that the RSSB Tigers and FUS Rabat have followed the example of other teams by adjusting their rosters for the playoffs.

The Moroccan champions have been dealt a major blow by the absence of lethal scorer Abdoulaye Harouna, who was ruled out with a hand injury during the Sahara Conference. They may also be without playmaker Anthony Pritchard, whose performance in front of their home fans last month had raised hopes within the team.