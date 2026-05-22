Kenya: Govt Launches First-Ever Nationwide TVET Census Across 47 Counties

Nakuru — The State Department for Economic Planning has launched a nationwide data collection exercise targeting all public and private Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutions across Kenya's 47 counties.

Speaking during the launch of fieldwork for the 2026 Mapping and Census of Technical and Vocational Education and Training Institutions in Nakuru, Principal Secretary Bonface Makokha described the initiative as a historic milestone in strengthening Kenya's skills development ecosystem through evidence-based planning.

According to the PS, the exercise is the first of its kind since independence and is expected to provide crucial data to guide policy formulation, investment decisions, regulation, and institutional support within the education and training sector.

"Kenya's Vision 2030 and the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) recognise that sustained economic growth must be anchored in a skilled, adaptable, and productive workforce and meaningful investment in skills development requires credible data," said Makokha.

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The census will cover all Technical and Vocational Education and Training Institutions, including Kenya Medical Training Colleges (KMTCs), Teacher Training Colleges (TTCs), and driving schools.

Makokha noted that TVET institutions play a critical role in Kenya's economic transformation by equipping learners with practical and market-oriented skills needed in sectors such as healthcare, transport, infrastructure, industry, and entrepreneurship.

He said the data collection exercise will gather information on institutional location, governance structures, enrolment by course and gender, staffing levels, infrastructure, accreditation status, digital readiness, research activities, partnerships, and alignment with labour market needs.

"The data collected is very important. It will inform policies that affect millions of young Kenyans seeking skills, employment, and opportunity," he stated.

The PS emphasized that reliable statistics remain essential for sound economic management, effective public service delivery, and proper monitoring of development goals.

He also urged research assistants, supervisors, and field coordinators involved in the exercise to maintain professionalism, integrity, and accuracy while collecting data from institutions across the country.

"Adhere to the field protocols, synchronise data daily, communicate promptly with your supervisors, and remember that the credibility of this census rests on the quality of your work," he cautioned.

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Makokha further appealed to college administrators and institution managers to cooperate fully with enumerators by providing complete and accurate information.

He said full participation would ensure institutions are properly represented in national planning and future government interventions.