East Africa: Dar Rallies EAC to Protect Lake Victoria

Mwanza — TANZANIA has called for stronger cooperation among Lake Victoria riparian states to protect and sustainably utilise the lake's resources to enhance regional security and prosperity.

Lake Victoria's water surface is shared among three countries, with 51 per cent located in Tanzania, 43 per cent in Uganda and six per cent in Kenya, while Rwanda and Burundi also form part of the Lake Victoria Basin.

Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba made the remarks on Thursday in Nyamagana District, Mwanza Region, during the inauguration of this year's Lake Victoria Day celebrations.

He said water resources are vital not only for human survival but also for sustaining the broader ecological system within the region and beyond.

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"It is important to strengthen cooperation for regional security and prosperity through activities and programmes grounded in a shared commitment to preserving our lake," Dr Nchemba said.

He thanked delegations from neighbouring countries, including Kenya and Uganda, for participating in the event.

Dr Nchemba noted that Lake Victoria Day was recently approved by the Sectoral Council of Ministers of the Lake Victoria Basin Commission as a reminder for East Africans to strengthen collective efforts in conserving the lake. More significantly, he said the commemoration coincides with remembrance of the MV Bukoba tragedy which occurred on May 21, 1996.

"The tragic accident carries profound meaning to the people of the East African Community because of its devastating impact. Let me use this occasion to extend my condolences and pay tribute to all victims of the tragedy, including those who lost their lives. May Almighty God grant them eternal rest and comfort the families that lost their loved ones," Dr Nchemba said.

The accident claimed the lives of more than 800 people. He said the Sectoral Council of Ministers of the Lake Victoria Basin Commission selected the date to serve as a moment for reflection and strengthening safety measures on the lake.

According to Dr Nchemba, various measures have already been undertaken to enhance preparedness for rescue operations and prevent future tragedies.

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"There are notable preparations for rescue activities in Lake Victoria, including construction of rescue facilities, deployment of standby rescue equipment as well as installation of communication and early warning technologies to facilitate smooth exchange of information and identify possible threats before vessels enter the lake," he said.

The Prime Minister also conveyed President Samia Suluhu Hassan's congratulations to Mwanza residents and urged them to implement directives agreed upon by the Council of Ministers of the Lake Victoria Basin Commission.

Dr Nchemba said Lake Victoria Day, which commenced this year, should become an annual event focusing on prevention of accidents, pollution, illegal fishing and crime on the lake.

The PM urged wananchi to undertake environmental conservation initiatives, including tree planting along Lake Victoria shorelines. He further called for sustainable conservation strategies, including creating awareness among youths and children through establishment of school clubs dedicated to preservation of Lake Victoria.

Moreover, he urged governments of Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania under the Lake Victoria Basin Commission to ensure effective operation of rescue centres to guarantee preparedness against accidents. In a related development, Dr Nchemba encouraged research institutions to generate findings that will help address emerging challenges facing Lake Victoria.

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He also called on policymakers to strengthen policies and promote use of modern technologies in harnessing lake resources, including fishery resources. The Prime Minister further urged wananchi to report incidents related to illegal fishing and pollution to responsible government authorities.

Earlier, Mwanza Regional Commissioner, Mr Said Mtanda, said Lake Victoria remains the backbone of Mwanza Region and the Lake Zone economy at large. He thanked the Lake Victoria Basin Commission for disbursing more than five million US dollars (over 13bn/-) to Mwanza for construction of a rescue centre.

This year's Lake Victoria Day was held under the theme: "Shared Water, Our Future: Unite for Sustainability of the Lake Victoria Basin," aimed at reinforcing collective responsibility among neighbouring countries in conserving the lake.