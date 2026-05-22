Tanzania: DP World Bolsters Emergency Medical Response Services At Dar Port

22 May 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Dar es Salaam — DP World has boosted emergency medical response services at the Port of Dar es Salaam after donating an ambulance to the Fire and Rescue Department of the Tanzania Ports Authority.

The handover ceremony, which was held at the port, marks a significant step toward strengthening health and safety services within one of East Africa's busiest maritime gateways.

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The ambulance is expected to improve emergency medical response for all port stakeholders, including DP World contractors and employees, port workers, seafarers and visitors operating within the port area.

According to the company, the support forms part of DP World's continued commitment to enhancing workplace safety, operational resilience and the overall welfare of the port community.

Read the original article on Daily News.

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