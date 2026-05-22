Tanzania: World Cup Ticket Earned, Afcon Glory Now Beckons

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA'S qualification for the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup is a moment worthy of immense national pride. The Serengeti Boys have not merely booked a ticket to Qatar; they have announced themselves as one of Africa's rising football forces.

With Africa allocated 10 places for the expanded FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026, qualification has been tied directly to the CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Eight of those places automatically go to the quarter-finalists of the tournament. Tanzania has deservedly joined that elite group alongside Mali, Senegal, Algeria, Cameroon, Morocco, Egypt and the Ivory Coast.

The manner in which the Serengeti Boys achieved qualification deserves even greater admiration. Consecutive 3-0 victories over Mozambique and Angola showed discipline, confidence and attacking quality. These were not narrow escapes or fortunate results.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

ALSO READ: Kagera unveils climate-smart farming plans

Tanzania played with purpose and conviction, proving that the country's investment in youth football is beginning to bear fruit. Yes, the 2-1 defeat to Mali on Wednesday was disappointing. No team enjoys losing, especially after building strong momentum. However, perspective is important.

That result should not overshadow the larger achievement. Instead, it should serve as a valuable lesson and a challenge for the boys as they continue their AFCON journey.

Qualification for the World Cup was the first mission. Now the focus must shift towards competing for the AFCON title itself. Tanzania has already reached the quarter-finals and should not settle for merely participating. The performances so far have shown that this squad has the talent and character to push beyond the last eight. At this level, tournaments are about development as much as results.

The experience of facing strong football nations, handling pressure and learning from setbacks will shape these young players for years to come. The loss to Mali may, in fact, become the moment that sharpens the team's mentality and prepares them for tougher battles ahead.

The country must now rally behind the Serengeti Boys. They have carried the Tanzanian flag with pride and have earned the support of every football-loving citizen. Coaches, administrators and supporters should continue creating an environment that allows these young talents to grow without fear.

Tanzania's future in football looks brighter today because of these boys. They have already made history by qualifying for the World Cup. Now they have the opportunity to aim even higher and chase continental glory