Tanzania: Specialist Care - Surgical Services Go Mobile

Dar es Salaam — WANANCHI in remote and underserved areas will now access specialised surgical services closer to their communities following the launch of the country's first mobile surgical theatre by the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH).

The 1.19bn/- state-of-the-art unit launched in Dar es Salaam late Wednesday will enable specialist doctors to conduct minor operations, emergency procedures and medical screenings during outreach programmes, reducing the need for patients to travel long distances to referral hospitals for treatment.

Equipped with modern surgical and diagnostic technology, the mobile theatre is expected to improve access to healthcare services for wananchi living in areas with limited medical infrastructure and shortages of specialist services.

Speaking during the handover ceremony in Dar es Salaam, Deputy Minister for Health, Dr Florence Samizi, said the initiative marks an important step in bringing specialised healthcare services closer to wananchi. Dr Samizi, speaking on behalf of Minister for Health Mohamed Mchengerwa, said many patients have been facing challenges accessing specialist treatment due to long distances, transport costs and delays in receiving medical attention.

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"This means healthcare services will now follow patients where they are instead of forcing wananchi to travel long distances to hospitals for treatment," she said.

According to her, the mobile surgical theatre will support a range of services, including removal of tumours for biopsy, ultrasound examinations and other minor surgical procedures.

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She added that the facility will also be used during outreach programmes targeting school children and wananchi with heart-related complications and other conditions requiring specialised medical assessment.

Dr Samizi said the mobile theatre is expected to reduce congestion at referral hospitals while enabling more wananchi to receive timely diagnosis and treatment within their local communities. She commended the Sukos Kova Foundation for facilitating the acquisition of the unit from China, saying the support reflects continued cooperation in strengthening healthcare delivery in the country.

"We thank the Sukos Kova Foundation and the government of China for supporting this initiative because it will help increase access to specialist healthcare services for many wananchi," she said.

MNH Executive Director, Dr Delilah Kimambo, said the mobile theatre has been fitted with advanced medical equipment capable of supporting emergency operations, preliminary diagnosis and various specialist healthcare services.

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She said the unit will help bridge gaps in healthcare access, particularly for wananchi in rural communities who face difficulties reaching referral hospitals due to poor infrastructure and transport challenges.

"With this facility, specialist doctors will be able to travel directly to communities and provide services on-site. This is important because many wananchi fail to access timely treatment due to logistical challenges," Dr Kimambo said.

She added that the mobile surgical theatre will also strengthen emergency medical response during accidents and disasters where immediate intervention is required. Director of Sukos Kova Foundation, Ms Rahma Kova, described the launch as the beginning of broader cooperation aimed at improving healthcare services and increasing access to specialised treatment across the country.

"We encourage wananchi, especially those in rural areas, to make use of these services whenever the mobile unit visits their communities so that more people can receive safe and timely healthcare," she said.