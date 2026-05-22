Namibia: House Prices Out of Reach for Ordinary Namibian

22 May 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

About 70% of Namibians can no longer afford formal housing as soaring property prices, weak income growth and limited access to mortgage finance continue to push home ownership beyond the reach of most households.

This came to light during a housing research seminar hosted by the Bank of Namibia, where policymakers, economists and banking executives painted a bleak picture of a housing market increasingly dominated by wealthier and cash-backed buyers.

Deputy Director of Policy Research at the central bank, Abigail Nainda, said Namibia's housing backlog has exploded from around 80 000 households in 2007 to approximately 300 000 housing units by 2025, particularly affecting low and middle-income earners.

Nainda said average house prices have risen sharply over the past two decades, climbing from below N$200 000 in 2000 to around N$783 000 in 2010 before surging further to between N$1.3 million and N$1.4 million in recent years.

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"Approximately 70% of the population cannot afford formal housing due to low incomes and limited mortgage access. That was the finding back then," Nainda said.

The latest First National Bank Namibia Housing Index presented during the seminar showed that the national weighted average house price rose to approximately N$1.44 million during the first quarter of 2026.

Chief executive officer of Retail Banking at FNB Namibia, Mbo Luvindao, said affordability pressures have intensified as wages continue to lag behind property price growth.

According to FNB Namibia, about 75% of the country's workforce earns less than N$5 000 per month, effectively excluding the majority of Namibians from the formal housing market.

"The data indicates that approximately 75% of Namibia's workforce earned less than N$5 000 on a monthly basis. This basically places most Namibian households outside the formal housing market," Luvindao said.

He said the market is increasingly being driven by equity-backed, cash-rich and foreign buyers, particularly in the central and coastal regions.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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