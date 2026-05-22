Namibia: Mother Accused of Throwing Twins in Pond Denied Bail

The woman, who allegedly threw her toddler twins into a pond at Omutundungu village in the Omusati region, has been remanded in custody following her appearance in the Outapi Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Omusati police regional commander Ismael Basson on Thursday confirmed her appearance, and that she remains in police custody with no bail granted.

The woman (24) cannot be named to protect the identities of the toddlers.

The babies were rescued by 16-year-old Cornelius Shimwaafeni, who jumped into the pool of water and saved them from drowning.

Shimwaafeni on Thursday told The Namibian that he did not know how to swim, but decided to jump in to save the toddlers.

He is said to have also saved two children aged between eight and 10 last year after they fell in a well while herding livestock.