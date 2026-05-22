Africa Day Is a Call to Business, Not Just Governments

opinion

Every year on May 25, Africa Day provides us with a moment to pause and reflect on the kind of continent we are building. But this is not a question for governments nor for development banks alone, it is one that every business that operates on the African soil should be asking.

The African Union declared 2026 the Year of "Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063", and this lofty ask is a call to arms. Water is the foundation of food security, public health, human dignity and industrial output. For a continent where climate variability is reshaping lives and livelihoods, getting water right is a priority, and this is an issue which Namibians understand at an everyday level.

As one of the driest countries south of the Sahara, our relationship with water shapes how we run our industries, agriculture, plan our cities, and how we imagine the future. Namibia has built a stable and growing economy, and our story deserves to be told more loudly on this continent, because it contains lessons from which other countries can learn.

Africa's natural bounty is our opportunity

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The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) represents the most ambitious economic project this continent has ever attempted. Its logic is elegant: Africa is rich in what Africa needs, and we should trade more of it with each other. For too long, African raw materials have left our ports only to return as finished goods at prices which our people struggle to afford, and the AfCFTA attempts to provide a structural answer to that indignity.

Business needs to commit to the model for it to work in practice. Regional supply chains, and intra-continental trade are commercially sound strategies that generate multiplier effects far beyond the factory floor. When a manufacturer sources grain from regional farmers, those farmers can invest in their land. When a business pays competitive wages, those wages circulate in local communities. When exports go to African neighbours rather than only to distant markets, we keep our wealth on the continent.

The spirit of Africa Day can be illustrated by a cold bottle of Windhoek or Tafel Lager. Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) has built a model of pan-African self-reliance and our operations support supply chains that stretch across Southern Africa, creating direct employment for over 900 Namibians and sustaining businesses far beyond our breweries. This is exactly the kind of intra-continental value creation that the African Continental Free Trade Area was designed to accelerate - goods conceived, produced, and consumed on African soil, generating African livelihoods at every step. NBL contributes N$1.155 billion in annual excise taxes and generates N$2 billion in household income nationally. For every N$100 in value added, N$252 flows through the wider economy. These numbers reflect what committed local investment, and economic integration, produces.

The lesson for African policymakers and business leaders alike is that industrial depth matters. An economy built on extraction and export earns foreign currency but creates little domestic wealth. We must build strong economies based on manufacturing, processing, and value addition that lead to job creation, skills development, tax revenue and the kind of economic resilience that weathers global shocks.

Water security is a shared responsibility

The businesses and governments that understand that water security is not a sustainability add-on; it is an economic precondition will define the next decade of African development.

The call on this Africa Day is for Namibian and African businesses to treat investment in sustainability not as a cost of doing business, but as a condition of thriving. The companies building drought resilience now, through circular water systems, renewable energy, and sustainable supply chains, are the companies that will still be operating when the next dry cycle arrives. The establishment of the Northern Industrial Forum spearheaded by NBL saw companies who use the Windhoek Northern Aquifer resource come together to commission to carry out an aquifer sustainability study, shared openly with municipal authorities. Such actions, together with initiatives like NBL's adoption of aggressive water-reduction targets in manufacturing, point towards a model of private sector water stewardship that governments cannot and should not deliver alone.

100 years of development

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There is a version of Africa in 2063 that is within reach - a continent that feeds itself, trades with itself, manages its water wisely, employs its young people productively, and that has converted its natural and human wealth into broadly shared prosperity. Getting there requires businesses that behave like long-term stakeholders in the societies they operate in, governments that create the conditions for industrial development, and young Africans to be equipped, trusted and given real responsibility.

Namibia, with its stable institutions, growing manufacturing base, and hard-won lessons about living responsibly in a fragile environment, can continue to contribute meaningfully to the continental story. NBL has been part of Namibia's story for over a century. Our commitment going forward is the same as it has always been: to build something here that lasts and creates jobs, and that makes this country and this continent proud. Africa Day should not be viewed only as a commemoration of the 1963 inception of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), but a down payment on what the continent can be if we all work together.