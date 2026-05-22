Uganda: Wakiso Schools Receive Handwashing Facilities Amid Heightened Ebola Prevention Efforts

More than 40 government primary schools in Wakiso District have received handwashing facilities in a move aimed at improving sanitation and preventing the spread of communicable diseases, including Ebola.

The handwashing equipment, which includes water tanks, buckets, posters and brochures, was distributed to headteachers during an exercise coordinated by district health officials with support from UNICEF.

Speaking during the distribution, Wakiso District Environmental Officer Emmanuel Ddamba, commonly known as the school health inspector, said the intervention is intended to strengthen hygiene practices in schools and protect learners from disease outbreaks.

"Ebola is real, and people must continue washing their hands regularly," Ddamba said. "Research has shown that nearly 50 percent of diseases can be prevented through proper handwashing."

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Ddamba noted that the district shortlisted beneficiary schools considered to be in greater need of sanitation support. He added that the handwashing facilities were reallocated from some health centres to government schools to improve disease prevention efforts among pupils.

His remarks carried additional significance among education stakeholders due to his role in spearheading COVID-19 prevention campaigns in Wakiso District during the pandemic.

The District Health Officer, Dr. Mathias Lugolobi, urged school administrators and teachers to remain vigilant and strictly enforce health guidelines among learners.

"Instruct the children to wash their hands regularly and maintain distance where necessary," Dr. Lugolobi said. "Once you notice a sick child, report immediately so that health teams can quickly intervene."

School administrators welcomed the support, saying the facilities would help improve hygiene standards and create a safer learning environment for pupils.

The initiative forms part of ongoing efforts by health authorities and development partners to strengthen public health preparedness in schools and communities across Wakiso District amid growing concern over regional Ebola outbreaks.