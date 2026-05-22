Uganda: Sexual Harassment Still Pervasive in Media Workplaces, Global Study Finds

A new global study involving more than 2,800 media professionals across 21 countries has found that sexual harassment remains widespread in newsrooms, with many victims still unwilling to report abuse due to fear, mistrust, and weak institutional responses.

The report, produced by the World Association of News Publishers Women in News programme, City St George's, University of London, and BBC Media Action, paints a troubling picture of workplace culture within the global media industry, including in Sub-Saharan Africa.

According to the study, 29 percent of media professionals surveyed said they had experienced sexual harassment at work. Although this represents a slight decline from 34 percent recorded in 2020, researchers say the findings show that harassment remains deeply embedded within media organisations.

The report also highlights a strong culture of silence around harassment cases. Nearly seven in ten victims did not formally report the incidents, with many respondents citing fear of retaliation, reputational damage, or lack of trust in internal reporting systems.

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Researchers found that 69 percent of those who experienced harassment chose not to report it, while close to a third said they feared the consequences of speaking out.

Even when complaints were filed, responses from employers were often inconsistent. The study found that organisations took action in only 65 percent of reported cases, and many of the responses were described as informal or inadequate.

The findings challenge assumptions that harassment is mainly driven by senior executives. Colleagues were identified as the most common perpetrators, accounting for 34 percent of reported cases.

Supervisors and senior managers were responsible for 29 percent of incidents, reflecting the continuing role of workplace power dynamics in abuse.

The study further revealed that harassment frequently occurs outside traditional newsroom settings. Nearly 18 percent of perpetrators were identified as news sources, highlighting the risks journalists face while reporting in the field.

Researchers also noted that online harassment has become an increasing concern, often involving anonymous perpetrators and extending abuse beyond physical workplaces.

Witnesses to harassment also rarely intervene or report incidents. According to the report, two-thirds of respondents who witnessed harassment failed to report it.

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Some said they did not consider the incidents serious enough, while others remained silent because victims asked them not to speak out.

Although the report does not provide country-specific findings for Uganda, its conclusions strongly resonate across sub-Saharan Africa, where newsroom structures, employment vulnerabilities, and workplace hierarchies often mirror those examined in the study.

The researchers argue that addressing sexual harassment in media workplaces requires more than policy statements or legal reforms.

The report calls for stronger accountability mechanisms, safer reporting channels, leadership commitment, and workplace cultures that encourage victims and witnesses to report abuse without fear.

The study concludes that despite growing awareness and advocacy efforts in recent years, many media workers around the world remain vulnerable due to gaps in implementation and weak institutional responses to harassment complaints.