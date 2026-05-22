Namibia: Strong Wrestling Squad Selected for SA Champs

The Namibia Wrestling Federation (NWF) has named a strong squad of 35 wrestlers for the South African Greco-Roman Championships in Pretoria next weekend and is confident of a rich medal haul.

Last year the SA championships were split into a senior and a youth competition with Namibia faring well in both.

They won 11 medals in the senior competition, consisting of six gold, three silver and two bronze medals, while they won nine medals at the youth championships, consisting of four gold, two silver and three bronze medals.

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NWF secretary general Anke Erasmus yesterday said they once again expect good results.

"I'm very positive that we will bring back quite a few medals, because we did very well last year and can expect more of the same. It's the largest Namibian wrestling delegation ever assembled for this event, while the team will be supported by six coaches, four officials and four competition team managers," she said.

"This milestone reflects the steady growth and development of wrestling in Namibia and highlights the increasing interest and competitiveness of the sport across the country," she added.

The team includes Lisias Shipopyeni who won a silver medal in the under-17 55kg division at the recent Africa Championships in Alexandria, Egypt, although Namibia's other two medalists, Ester Abraham and Lazarus Haimbodi, are not available.

Abraham, who won a silver medal in the senior women 59kg category is currently attending an Olympic Solidarity training camp in the Ivory Coast, while Haimbodi, who won a bronze medal in the senior men's 63kg category is unavailable due to studies.

The team, however, includes several up-and-coming wrestlers who all fared well in Egypt, like under-20 wrestlers Calvin Dreyer and Stefanovic Stephanus, who both came fourth in their categories, as well as senior wrestlers Virinao Nguatjiti and Joel Iipinge, and under-17 wrestler Henrico Durand.

The team will be led by national head coach for under-7 to -14, Charl van der Merwe, national head coach Luis Paz and includes four more coaches in Lafras Uys, Devin Benhard, Alex Haininga and Gabriel Gurirab.

Four referees and officials will also accompany the team, namely Erika Theron, Alvaro Eixab, Alex Klein and Martyn Slabber.

"Namibia has steadily increased its presence in regional wrestling competitions over the years, with the current squad representing a major step forward for the sport nationally," Erasmus said.

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"The NWF wishes all athletes, coaches and officials success as they proudly represent Namibia on the regional stage and continue inspiring the next generation of wrestlers," she added.

The Namibian team is as follows:

Under 8: Martin du Rand, Pieter van Niekerk, Haiki Haimbanga.

Under 9: Christiaan van Dyk, Liam Slabber, George Haimbodi.

Under 10: Frans du Rand, Jurgens de Lange, Mattheus Paulus, Handre Hansen.

U11: Harold Erasmus, Nathen Vleermuis, Milan van der Merwe, Eduan McKay.

U13: Werner Klein, Zenber Slabber, Twakulilwa Haimbodi, Ezra Rooi.

U15: Stiaan Rossouw, Granville Swartz, Alehandro Uatema.

U17: Lisias Shipopyeni, Loyizho Keyser, Henrico Durand, Paul Vorster.

U20: Calvin Dreyer, Paulus Alweendo, Stefanovic Stephanus, Michael Kandume, Johannes Ndokosho, Lafras Uys.

Seniors: Lukas Salom, Virinao Nguatjiti, Teophilus Seveleni, Devin Benhard.