Zimbabwe: Man Jailed After Setting Food Vendor Alight in Dispute Over Change

A 32-year-old man from Mazowe has been sentenced to four years in prison after he poured petrol on a food vendor and set her on fire during an argument over change, prosecutors have said.

Kudakwashe Nyeverai of Jumbo Mine in Mazowe was convicted of attempted murder by the Bindura Regional Magistrates' Court following the March attack.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said Nyeverai was initially sentenced to five years in prison, with one year suspended on condition of good behaviour, leaving an effective four-year jail term.

According to prosecutors, the incident took place on 27 March 2026 at around 11:00 local time in Chiweshe Village, Mazowe.

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The 25-year-old victim, who sold food at a stall had reportedly served Nyeverai a plate of sadza after he paid US$1 and later requested another serving.

An argument broke out when the woman asked him to pay before receiving more food.

"When the victim asked him to pay first, an argument broke out over change," the prosecution authority said.

The dispute escalated when Nyeverai allegedly poured petrol from a two-litre container over the woman while she was cooking near an open fire.

"The victim immediately caught fire and sustained severe burns all over her head and face," the NPAZ said.

The woman was later treated after suffering serious burn injuries.