Zimbabwe: Man Jailed After Setting Food Vendor Alight in Dispute Over Change

22 May 2026
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzaishe Chimonera

A 32-year-old man from Mazowe has been sentenced to four years in prison after he poured petrol on a food vendor and set her on fire during an argument over change, prosecutors have said.

Kudakwashe Nyeverai of Jumbo Mine in Mazowe was convicted of attempted murder by the Bindura Regional Magistrates' Court following the March attack.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said Nyeverai was initially sentenced to five years in prison, with one year suspended on condition of good behaviour, leaving an effective four-year jail term.

According to prosecutors, the incident took place on 27 March 2026 at around 11:00 local time in Chiweshe Village, Mazowe.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The 25-year-old victim, who sold food at a stall had reportedly served Nyeverai a plate of sadza after he paid US$1 and later requested another serving.

An argument broke out when the woman asked him to pay before receiving more food.

"When the victim asked him to pay first, an argument broke out over change," the prosecution authority said.

The dispute escalated when Nyeverai allegedly poured petrol from a two-litre container over the woman while she was cooking near an open fire.

"The victim immediately caught fire and sustained severe burns all over her head and face," the NPAZ said.

The woman was later treated after suffering serious burn injuries.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.