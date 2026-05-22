Uganda: Security Agencies Raid Among's Bukedea Home

Security agencies have raided the rural home of former Speaker of Parliament Anita Among in Aputput Village, Aere-Erere Parish, Kamutur Sub-county in Bukedea District as investigations into ongoing corruption allegations intensify.

Residents woke up to a heavy security presence at the residence, with armed personnel reportedly entering and searching different sections of the compound.

The operation attracted dozens of curious residents who gathered at a distance as tension spread through the area.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Local leaders said security officers arrived in the morning hours and restricted movement around the home during the operation.

By press time, details of what investigators were searching for had not been officially disclosed.

The development marks a further escalation in the widening investigations linked to allegations of corruption and abuse of office involving several high-profile public officials.

Residents described the incident as shocking, saying it had left the community divided, with some expressing sympathy for the former Speaker while others called for investigations to proceed without interference.

A local resident, who requested anonymity, said the atmosphere in the village remained tense throughout the day as people closely monitored the movements of security personnel around the property.

The raid adds to a series of recent operations targeting properties linked to Ms Among, whose political position has come under increasing pressure amid the ongoing scrutiny.

Security agencies have previously conducted searches at other properties connected to her in Kampala and surrounding areas as part of what officials have described as efforts to gather evidence in the corruption probe.

The Bukedea operation comes at a time of heightened political activity within the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), with internal leadership discussions ongoing ahead of key Central Executive Committee and Parliamentary Caucus meetings.

Authorities have maintained that the investigations are aimed at ensuring accountability and transparency in public service, although no formal charges have been publicly announced.

By press time, neither security agencies nor representatives of Anita Among had issued an official statement regarding the Bukedea operation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Legal Affairs Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Local leaders have since appealed for calm, urging residents to allow security agencies to carry out their work without interference as investigations continue.