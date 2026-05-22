Uganda: National Water Rolls Out Afcon 2027 Infrastructure Plan

The National Water and Sewerage Corporation has assured residents affected by ongoing water supply interruptions that restoration works are in advanced stages, as engineers carry out major infrastructure upgrades aimed at improving long-term reliability and system performance.

The Managing Director of the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC), Dr Eng Silver Mugisha, said the disruptions being experienced in Mukono District and parts of North Eastern Kampala are linked to engineering works on the Katosi Water Treatment Plant transmission system.

According to the utility, the works involve upgrading a critical joint on the main transmission pipeline supplying the Nsumba Reservoirs in Mukono District, a key component in improving maintenance efficiency, operational stability, and hydraulic performance across the network.

"Our engineering teams are working around the clock to complete the ongoing upgrades and restore normal water supply in the shortest time possible. We regret the inconvenience caused and appeal to our customers for patience during this period," Dr Eng Silver Mugisha said.

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In a related update, NWSC said water supply challenges in Mbarara City have been caused by major defects detected in the raw water pumping system at River Kagera in Isingiro District. The corrective works are being undertaken under the Defects Liability Period by the contractor Sogea-Satom and are expected to take between five and seven days.

During the repair period, residents in Mbarara City will continue receiving rationed water supply from existing production systems at River Rwizi, particularly the Ruharo and Kabale Road installations.

The corporation also announced an emergency water production project at River Kafu near Hoima City, which forms part of preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027 infrastructure requirements.

The project is expected to strengthen water supply to Hoima City and strategic facilities including the proposed stadium and Kabalega International Airport.

"This emergency water project demonstrates NWSC's commitment to supporting Uganda's strategic infrastructure development and ensuring reliable water services for AFCON 2027 and future urban growth," Dr Eng Silver Mugisha added.

The utility further noted that under its Strategic Plan 2025-2030 and the newly approved Organic Investment Policy, it is rolling out several interventions aimed at improving water supply reliability in multiple regions across the country.

Areas set to benefit include Ibanda, Tororo, Arua, Mbale, Lira, Iganga, Lugazi, Buhweju, Adjumani and Masaka City among others.

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The National Water and Sewerage Corporation reaffirmed its commitment to sustained investment in infrastructure expansion and maintenance to ensure equitable and reliable water service delivery nationwide.