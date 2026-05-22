Uganda: Mao Publishes Content of Speakership Bid Letter to Museveni

Democratic Party president Norbert Mao has published the contents of a letter he sent to President Museveni, offering a detailed explanation of his decision to seek consideration for the Speakership of the 12th Parliament through the National Resistance Movement (NRM) internal structures.

In the letter, Mao says his move is grounded in the established process of selecting a Speaker within the ruling party framework, and in what he describes as the long-standing spirit of cooperation between the NRM and the Democratic Party (DP).

He argues that while Parliament ultimately elects the Speaker, the decisive influence lies in the NRM Parliamentary Caucus, which is responsible for selecting and forwarding a preferred candidate after recommendations from the party's Central Executive Committee (CEC).

Mao said his request to President Museveni was for his candidature to be considered alongside other aspirants by both the CEC and the Parliamentary Caucus, which he described as the key stages that effectively determine the outcome of the Speakership race.

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"The Central Executive Committee however has the duty to recommend candidates to the Caucus. Therefore the decision of the NRM Parliamentary Caucus will determine who becomes Speaker," Mao stated in his explanation accompanying the letter.

He added that a structured evaluation of candidates within the Caucus would allow MPs to rank contenders and identify the most suitable candidate, who would then proceed to the full House for election.

Mao said he would respect the outcome of that process.

The DP leader also rooted his bid in what he termed the "Spirit of 1986" cooperation between NRM and DP, arguing that Uganda's political evolution has long been shaped by cross-party collaboration.

He suggested that such cooperation could be expanded into a more formal political arrangement over time, including alliances or eventual mergers between political forces.

"The English say 'it takes two to tango.' My mother's people say 'engalo ibiri nokunaabisana,"' Mao noted, using the expressions to emphasise the need for sustained political cooperation.

His publication of the letter comes at a moment of significant political transition in Parliament following the withdrawal of Anita Among from the Speakership race earlier this week.

Ms Among stepped back amid heightened scrutiny and ongoing investigations into allegations of corruption, abuse of office and illicit enrichment.

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Security agencies have reportedly intensified operations linked to the former Speaker, including searches at her residences and offices and the impounding of several luxury vehicles allegedly connected to her, developments that have reshaped the contest for one of Parliament's most influential positions.

Mao's disclosure has added a new layer to the unfolding succession debate, placing attention on internal NRM decision-making structures as the ruling party prepares to settle on its preferred candidate.

The NRM CEC and Caucus sits today with West Budama County South MP and outgoing defence minister Jacob Oboth-Oboth the front runner to replace Among following the backing of First Son and Chief of Defence Forces Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Thomas Tayebwa, who had initially appeared out of the picture when General Muhoozi declared the slot for deputy would go to a woman, bounced back in the picture later as a potential for retaining his seat.

It is not clear if Among will attend both the CEC - where she is the Number Three in the party hierarchy behind Chairman Museveni and Vice-Chairman Moses Kigongo.