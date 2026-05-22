Kenya: DP Kindiki Dismisses Critics Over Role in Ending Psv Strike

Nairobi — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has dismissed criticism over his role in resolving the recent PSV strike, saying leadership is about delivering results through coordination and teamwork rather than seeking public attention.

Speaking during the launch of the Cherangany Hills Ecosystem Restoration Programme in Kapyego, Elgeyo Marakwet County, Kindiki said he personally convened and coordinated interministerial consultations aimed at resolving the crisis affecting the transport sector.

The Deputy President defended the government's handling of the matter, noting that President William Ruto had directed him to work closely with Cabinet Secretaries and relevant stakeholders to address the fuel and PSV concerns.

"Those saying I should have personally led the public dialogue on the fuel issue do not understand how leadership works. Leadership is not about forcing oneself into every situation. It is about teamwork and ensuring solutions are found," said Kindiki.

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He revealed that he had coordinated meetings involving ministers before public engagements were held, insisting that the government adopted a collective approach focused on resolving the dispute and stabilizing the situation.

"In fact, I am the one who sent the ministers to those meetings after consultations. The focus was on results and protecting the interests of Kenyans," he added.

Kindiki also cautioned politicians against exploiting the fuel crisis for political mileage, accusing some leaders of inciting unrest and encouraging destruction of property instead of supporting dialogue.

He urged young people not to allow themselves to be manipulated into violence, saying sustainable solutions can only be achieved through consultations and cooperation.

The Deputy President maintained that the government remains committed to cushioning Kenyans from the effects of rising fuel prices, which he linked largely to global supply chain disruptions caused by the conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

According to Kindiki, the government has already spent billions of shillings on fuel stabilization measures and reduced VAT on petroleum products to ease pressure on consumers.

He further defended the Kenya Kwanza administration's economic policies, saying the government had made significant progress in stabilizing the economy, strengthening the shilling and lowering fertilizer prices since taking office in 2022.

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Kindiki reiterated that the government would continue engaging stakeholders through dialogue to address emerging challenges while safeguarding economic gains made over the last three years.