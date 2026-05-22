South Africa: Londie London Sets Record Straight in New Reality Show

Reality television star Londie London is opening up about her personal life, motherhood and career in a new solo reality show. The show is called Life With Londie and it airs on Mzansi Magic.

Londie London, whose real name is Londiwe Siphiwokuhle Zulu, first became well known as a musician with Ambitiouz Records. She later became a household name after appearing on the hit show The Real Housewives of Durban.

Now, the star is taking control of her own story. The new series focuses on her life as a mother, her family and her work to rebuild her personal and professional life.

Londie London spoke about the show at a launch event in Kramerville. She said the luxurious setting reflects who she is.

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"For the first time, something had my voice in it, and I had the opportunity to set the record straight," she said.

The reality star uses the show to answer public questions and social media criticism. She talks about rumours about her money and her past relationship with businessman Hlubi Nkosi.

Viewers went online to praise the premiere episode of the series. Many people called the show refreshing and real, and they liked her honesty and vulnerability.

Londie London said the series gives her fans a chance to see the woman behind her glamorous public image.

"I'm excited for people to see the real Londie. People have seen Londie London, but now they will meet Londie Zulu," she said.

Life With Londie airs on Thursdays at 8pm on Mzansi Magic. The show is competing in a popular timeslot that was previously filled by Uthando Nesthembu.