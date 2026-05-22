South Africa: Londie London Sets Record Straight in New Reality Show

22 May 2026
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Rorisang Modiba

Reality television star Londie London is opening up about her personal life, motherhood and career in a new solo reality show. The show is called Life With Londie and it airs on Mzansi Magic.

Londie London, whose real name is Londiwe Siphiwokuhle Zulu, first became well known as a musician with Ambitiouz Records. She later became a household name after appearing on the hit show The Real Housewives of Durban.

Now, the star is taking control of her own story. The new series focuses on her life as a mother, her family and her work to rebuild her personal and professional life.

Londie London spoke about the show at a launch event in Kramerville. She said the luxurious setting reflects who she is.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"For the first time, something had my voice in it, and I had the opportunity to set the record straight," she said.

The reality star uses the show to answer public questions and social media criticism. She talks about rumours about her money and her past relationship with businessman Hlubi Nkosi.

Viewers went online to praise the premiere episode of the series. Many people called the show refreshing and real, and they liked her honesty and vulnerability.

Londie London said the series gives her fans a chance to see the woman behind her glamorous public image.

"I'm excited for people to see the real Londie. People have seen Londie London, but now they will meet Londie Zulu," she said.

Life With Londie airs on Thursdays at 8pm on Mzansi Magic. The show is competing in a popular timeslot that was previously filled by Uthando Nesthembu.

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.