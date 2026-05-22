Kenya: 'I Choose Forgiveness,' Wanga Says As She Calls for Respect for Women in Leadership in Letter to Orengo

Kisumu — Homabay Governor Gladys Wanga has written an emotional open letter to her Siaya counterpart James Orengo, calling for reflection, dignity, and respect for women in leadership following remarks she said deeply hurt and humiliated her.

In the strongly worded letter titled "Reflection, Dignity, and the Place of Women in Our Public Life," Wanga said she was speaking in her personal capacity as a woman, mother, wife, and leader navigating spaces historically dominated by men.

"I write this letter in my personal capacity, not as Governor of Homa Bay County, nor as Chairperson of the ODM Party, but simply as Gladys," she stated.

Wanga revealed that she initially chose silence after Orengo's remarks, believing not every political disagreement deserved a public confrontation. However, she said the comments carried a deeper cultural and societal weight beyond politics.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"I have always held you in immense respect," Wanga wrote, describing Orengo as a leader many young politicians admire for courage and principled leadership.

She said hearing the remarks from a senior leader she regarded as a father figure made the experience particularly painful.

"That is perhaps why they hurt," she wrote.

According to Wanga, statements that demean women in leadership reinforce long-standing societal attitudes that continue to silence and diminish women in workplaces, homes, and public life.

"When remarks directed at a woman carry undertones that diminish, ridicule, or reduce her because of her gender, age, or place in public life, they travel far beyond their immediate target," she stated.

The Homa Bay governor said many women are often pressured to "speak more softly, lead smaller, occupy less space, or defer" simply because they are women.

Despite the pain caused, Wanga said she was not seeking sympathy or public pressure for an apology, but instead hoped the moment would inspire reflection among leaders.

"Strength and dignity are never diminished by kindness, and authority need not come at the expense of another's humanity," she said.

Wanga further revealed that while the incident caused distress and discomfort to her and those close to her, she had chosen forgiveness over prolonged public confrontation.

"I therefore choose forgiveness. I was humbled just as I was humiliated," she wrote.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She also called for unity and collaboration in advancing the interests of the region, warning against political battles that undermine public confidence in leadership.

"Our region deserves leadership that inspires hope, not needless turf wars with a girl the age of your daughter," she said.

In the letter, Wanga reaffirmed her support for Oburu Oginga as ODM party leader following the death of Raila Odinga.

"If my resolve to stand with Sen. (Dr.) Oburu Oginga as the Party Leader of our great party after the passing of our beloved leader, H.E. Raila Odinga, means I must endure more of these embarrassing insults and unnecessary tirades, so be it," she wrote.

Wanga concluded the letter by urging leaders to foster a political culture where disagreements do not erode personal dignity, especially for women in public office.

Quoting Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai, she ended with the words:

"We realize the importance of our voices only when we are silenced."