Uganda: Suzuki Hybrid Launch Signals Shift in Uganda's Car Market

Kampala — Rising fuel prices and growing concerns over vehicle maintenance costs are reshaping Uganda's automotive market, prompting dealers to position hybrid technology and ownership incentives as alternatives to the country's dominant used-car culture.

Against this backdrop, CFAO Mobility Uganda has launched the all-new Suzuki ACROSS Hybrid SUV in Uganda, accompanied by a promotional campaign offering one year of free fuel and comprehensive insurance on all Suzuki models purchased while stocks last.

The campaign, dubbed "The Upgrade You Deserve," also includes two years of complimentary vehicle servicing and a three-year manufacturer warranty.

The launch reflects a growing shift in Uganda's vehicle market, where distributors are increasingly competing on long-term ownership costs rather than just the upfront purchase price.

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For many Ugandan motorists, imported second-hand vehicles remain the preferred option because of affordability. However, unpredictable repair bills, fuel inefficiency, and the absence of warranty protection have continued to expose buyers to high running costs after purchase.

CFAO Mobility says the new campaign is intended to ease those pressures while encouraging consumers to consider new vehicles as financially viable.

"The all-new Suzuki ACROSS Hybrid introduces a sophisticated SUV experience that delivers practical, everyday economy. Today's consumers are making smarter, more calculated decisions. They are looking beyond the initial purchase price and factoring in long-term maintenance, servicing, and fuel economy. And Suzuki Across delivers exactly that," said Dan Engola, Suzuki Sales Manager at CFAO Mobility Uganda.

Powered by a 1.5-litre hybrid engine, the ACROSS enters Uganda's market at a time when fuel economy is becoming an increasingly important consideration for both households and businesses.

Hybrid vehicles are still relatively uncommon in Uganda, where petrol and diesel-powered imports dominate the roads. But industry players say persistent fuel price volatility is slowly opening space for fuel-efficient technologies, especially among urban middle-income consumers and corporate buyers seeking predictable operating costs.

CFAO Mobility argues that the financial burden associated with vehicle ownership in Uganda extends beyond the initial purchase price.

"In Uganda, pre-owned imports often come with hidden challenges, including unpredictable maintenance costs, lack of warranty, and the immediate financial burden of insuring and fuelling the vehicle post-purchase. CFAO Mobility is offering the customer relief with its new Suzuki promotion as the ultimate solution to these ownership anxieties by absorbing the most significant running costs for the first year, helping families & businesses to focus on other important things," the company said in a statement.

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The company is also offering flexible acquisition options, including bank financing partnerships, trade-in arrangements, and upfront purchase plans aimed at widening access to brand-new vehicles.

According to Isaac Tegule, Marketing Manager at CFAO Mobility Uganda, the campaign is partly designed to challenge the perception that new vehicles are out of reach for ordinary motorists.

"Many motorists believe that owning a brand-new vehicle is out of reach. With & The Upgrade You Deserve' campaign, we are proving that upgrading to a zero-mileage Suzuki is not only attainable but financially smarter. We are giving drivers absolute peace of mind and predictability by covering their fuel, insurance, and servicing costs."

The offer applies across Suzuki's range in Uganda, including the Suzuki Fronx, Suzuki S- Presso, Suzuki Eeco, Suzuki XL6, Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid, Suzuki Ertiga, Suzuki Super Carry, Suzuki Jimny 5-Door and the newly launched ACROSS Hybrid.

Analysts say such promotions illustrate how automotive distributors are increasingly adapting to changing consumer priorities driven by inflation, high fuel prices, and broader economic uncertainty. Increasingly, buyers are evaluating not only how much a vehicle costs to buy, but how much it costs to own, fuel, maintain, and insure over time.