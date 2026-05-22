Africa: Plenary Council of the Society of African Missions - Inclusion and a Sense of Belonging for a Renewed Mission

Lagos — "Let us commit ourselves to including everyone," urged Father François du Penhoat, Superior General of the Society of African Missions (SMA), at the opening of the 2026 Plenary Council, which has been taking place since Monday, May 18, at the Domus Fidei of the Sisters of the Eucharistic Heart of Jesus (EHJ) in Ikeja, Lagos.

In his homily, the Superior General invited the leaders of each unit present, nuns, lay representatives, and associates of the SMA to promote a sense of belonging, warning against the formation of exclusive circles that could exclude others.

Several phrases resonated throughout the meetings, among them the following of particular relevance: mission is carried out where life is wounded; missionary zeal fades when the context is no longer known; the time of the missionary who thinks he knows everything is over; we must detach ourselves from the logic of possession and embrace the logic of giving; finances are a tool, never a driving force. These words outline the profile of the contemporary missionary: humble, rooted in reality, sensitive to the wounds of the world, and free from all forms of attachment, whether to money or prestige.

Among the topics addressed in the first few days, identity stands out as the foundation of a renewed mission. "Now we must deepen our missionary commitment, starting from our identity and our charism, to be a truly prophetic presence in our world," Father du Penhoat stated, addressing the participants, who in turn took turns presenting the realities of their respective regions.

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"Who are we? Identity is not just one starting point among many, but the very foundation. The success of an organization like the SMA is based on the coherence between what it is, what it says, and what it does. Without this coherence, the mission risks being reduced to mere activism, which, although it may be effective, remains empty," the Superior General reiterated.

The question of identity is not abstract. It is lived daily, in the communities, in the commitments on the ground. "Our identity consists of being present in the areas of initial evangelization, close to those in need, in conflict zones, walking alongside them," added Father Valère Mupidi, Superior of the SMA District of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where the mission is frequently lived at the very heart of human fragility.

The idea of the richness and diversity of the SMA also emerged strongly. Each member brings their own unique characteristics, resources, and vulnerabilities. "Each entity has something specific to offer," it was emphasized. This pluralism is not an obstacle to unity, but its very essence. Father Didier Lawson, General Councilor, explained this very clearly when he stated: "We must breathe with both lungs: the community lung and the personal lung." A suggestive image, which speaks simultaneously of interdependence and the need for a nourished interior life. To be missionaries today is a permanent conversion.

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To be a Missionary Sister of the Society of Jesus (SMA) today also means recognizing oneself as heirs to a long chain. "We are the body that governs the entire Society," it was affirmed, with the awareness that this responsibility engages not only the present, but also the future. Father du Penhoat recalled the pioneers of the SMA who followed in the footsteps of the founder, Melchior de Marion Brésillac, praising their perseverance and their spirit of shared commitment.

Furthermore, he warmly thanked those who, since the 1950s and after the Second Vatican Council, were able to implement the theological transformation of the Mission. Finally, he also praised all those who have given the Society of Jesus its current face: a missionary Society in which interculturality is lived daily and in which everyone responds together to the challenges of the Mission.