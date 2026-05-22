Congo-Kinshasa: Ebola - Officials Intensify Screening, Surveillance Along DRC Border Districts

Hoima — Heightened Ebola screening, surveillance, and control measures have been intensified along the Uganda-DR Congo border districts following confirmed cases in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda.

Ebola screening centres have been reactivated in the districts of Hoima, Buliisa, Kagadi, Fort Portal, Kikuube, Pakwach, Nebbi, and Arua following the confirmation of the virus.

The Ministry of Health has classified all districts along the Uganda-DRC border as high-risk areas due to their porous border points and frequent cross-border movement between the two countries.

In Hoima District, screening centres have been reactivated at Kaiso, Runga, and Hoima landing sites in Kabaale, Buseruka, and Kiganja sub-counties.

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These landing sites experience high traffic of travellers moving to and from the Democratic Republic of Congo for trade and other activities.

Dr. Lawrence Tumusiime, the Acting Hoima District Health Officer, said surveillance has been intensified at border points, particularly at Kaiso, Runga, and Hoima landing sites, where health teams are actively screening and monitoring travellers. He urged residents to remain vigilant, report suspected Ebola cases promptly, and observe proper hygiene practices.

He added that community sensitisation campaigns on Ebola symptoms and prevention have been intensified, with public places such as markets, schools, churches, and health facilities directed to install handwashing facilities.

In Kikuube District, Resident District Commissioner Godwine Angalia said health and security personnel have been deployed to jointly monitor and screen people entering the district from DR Congo via Lake Albert.

He added that a screening centre has been activated at Bugoma landing site in Buhuka Parish, Kyangwali Sub-county. In Arua District and City, authorities have reactivated surveillance and rapid response teams. Dr. Pontius Apangu, Arua City Health Officer, said efforts have been strengthened to enhance border surveillance, raise public awareness, and engage communities across Koboko, Maracha, Arua, Zombo, Nebbi, and Pakwach districts, which border DR Congo. He added that directives have been issued to bus operators, hotel owners, fuel stations, and market vendors to put preventive measures in place, including handwashing facilities, use of mobile money transactions, and disinfectants, especially in public transport systems.

Arua Resident City Commissioner Betty Otekat called for public vigilance, noting that security teams in West Nile are enforcing strict adherence to health guidelines to prevent and control the spread.

Assistant RDC Arua, George Vuga, urged residents of Vurra and Logiri Sub-counties bordering DR Congo to remain alert and report any suspected Ebola cases immediately.

In Fort Portal, health authorities have intensified surveillance and ongoing mass sensitisation campaigns.

Dr. Newton Archibald Bahizi, Executive Consultant at Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital, said the facility is prepared to handle cases should they arise, citing its experience in managing past pandemics.

He added that the isolation unit is fully equipped to handle emergencies and support surveillance, contact tracing, coordination, and sensitisation efforts.

He urged the public to strictly observe standard operating procedures, including regular handwashing and avoiding handshakes. Meanwhile, in Lamwo District, health authorities are yet to convene a district preparedness meeting following the outbreak.

Sisto Oyet Ocen, Chairperson of Lamwo District, said local leaders and health officials have not yet held a formal task force meeting to assess response capacity, surveillance, screening, and community sensitisation measures.

He noted that the district may be at risk but assured that the emergency task force is in place and can be activated. Diana Atwiine, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health, said the government has strengthened the capacity of health workers nationwide to manage the outbreak.

She added that laboratories have been established at key border points, including Kasese and Arua, to conduct rapid testing and support case management. She urged Ugandans, especially those in border areas, to strictly follow standard operating procedures and remain vigilant.

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The Ministry of Health has confirmed two cases of Ebola Bundibugyo virus disease in the country. It further reported that 127 contacts linked to the confirmed cases are under monitoring, including several health workers at Kibuli Hospital who attended to a deceased patient.

The Bundibugyo strain is one of the rare Ebola virus types and currently has no approved vaccine or specific treatment.

Ebola Virus Disease is a severe and often fatal illness transmitted through direct contact with infected bodily fluids, contaminated surfaces, and infected animals such as bats and non-human primates. It is not contagious until symptoms appear. The incubation period ranges from 2 to 21 days.

Early symptoms include fever, weakness, headache, muscle pain, and sore throat, followed by vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, and in some cases, unexplained bleeding or bruising.

Case fatality rates range from 25% to over 70%, depending on the strain and quality of care. While there is no universally approved cure, early supportive treatment significantly improves survival chances.