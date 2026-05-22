South Africa: Scam Alert - South Africa's Education Department Warns Against 'Teacher Assistants Phase 6' Job Scams On Facebook

SCAM ALERT: South Africa's education department warns against "teacher assistants phase 6" job scams on Facebook

IN SHORT: South Africa's Department of Basic Education warns that social media posts advertising "teacher assistants phase 6" positions are scams. The department told jobseekers to apply through verified channels only.

According to Facebook posts doing the rounds in South Africa, applications are now open for the "teacher assistants phase 6" intake for 2026.

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The posts give vague details about the process, including that applications will "open soon" with "monthly stipend available". They list some requirements: applicants must be between 18 and 35 years old, have a grade 9 to 12, and must be unemployed.

The posts include a graphic with more detailed information, as well as a link, where jobseekers can supposedly apply for these opportunities.

Similar posts have been published here, here and here. (Note: See more examples listed at the end of this report.)

Africa Check has previously debunked teacher assistant job scams on Facebook. But can South Africans now apply for "phase 6" jobs, using these details?

We checked.

From vague information to pleas to share - posts packed with signs of a scam

The posts offer vague information about the application process, such as that it will "open soon" with "monthly stipend available". This is a red flag, as we'd expect a genuine job ad to give detailed information about the opportunity, its requirements and duties.

The posts also list links to similar unverified simplistic websites with many pop-up adverts. Users have to navigate through a number of clicks to get to the supposed application form, which is another red flag.

Scammers will often use this tactic to earn revenue with each click and time spent on the website per user.

A plea to "share" the ad, which is also in the post, is another hallmark of a scam. Scammers will try to get as far reach as possible for their post, to get as much revenue as possible.

Debunked by Department of Basic Education

The Department of Basic Education posted the graphic used in some of the suspicious posts on their official Facebook page, with "SCAM ALERT" stamped across it.

It warned "against a fraudulent message currently circulating on social media platforms regarding alleged 'Teacher Assistant Phase 6 2026 Intake' applications".

It said there had been no official announcement regarding applications for teacher assistants for 2026 and urged people "not to share personal information or respond to unofficial advertisements claiming that applications are open."

The department asked social media users to remain vigilant against scams asking for personal details, payments or application fees.

"All recruitment updates and application processes will only be communicated through verified Department of Basic Education platforms and official government channels."

Tips for debunking scams

The abundance of online scams are a threat to social media users' personal information and money. When you come across a post that you think might be a scam, here's what to do:

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Take a pause and verify: Take a moment to verify whether what you're seeing is legit or another online scam. This can save your time, money and personal information.

Take a moment to verify whether what you're seeing is legit or another online scam. This can save your time, money and personal information. Don't give out sensitive information: Be wary of opportunities that want personal information like identity or bank account numbers. Only hand over such information to verified companies, through secure channels.

Be wary of opportunities that want personal information like identity or bank account numbers. Only hand over such information to verified companies, through secure channels. Be wary of interview fees: Legitimate companies don't charge jobseekers for interviews. Being asked to pay for an interview is a red flag.

Legitimate companies don't charge jobseekers for interviews. Being asked to pay for an interview is a red flag. Check with official pages: Still not sure whether the job opportunity is legit? Head to the company's verified platforms and check if they list matching vacancies.

Still not sure whether the job opportunity is legit? Head to the company's verified platforms and check if they list matching vacancies. When in doubt, don't share: If something seems too good to be true, it probably is. It's always best not to pass on claims you're unsure about.

More fake teacher assistants ads can be found here, here, here, here, here, here and here.