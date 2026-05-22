Kenya: DP Kindiki - Kenya On Track to Plant 15 Billion Trees By 2032

Nairobi — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki says Kenya remains on course to achieve its ambitious target of planting 15 billion trees by the year 2032 as part of efforts to expand forest cover and combat climate change.

The Deputy President noted that environmental conservation remains a key government priority, adding that large-scale tree planting initiatives are already showing significant progress across the country.

He revealed that about 1.7 billion trees have already been planted since the programme was launched in 2022, underscoring what he described as strong national momentum toward achieving the long-term target.

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Kindiki made the remarks during celebrations marking the International Day for Biological Diversity and the launch of the Cherangany Hills Ecosystem Restoration Programme (CHERISH) at Tebe Grounds in Marakwet East, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

He said conservation of the environment is not only a government priority but also a constitutional and moral obligation that requires collective responsibility.

"As a government we are focused on planting 15 billion trees by 2032 because conserving the environment is one of our priorities," he said.

The Deputy President praised ongoing efforts led by the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry and agencies such as the Kenya Forest Service for supporting the national restoration agenda.

He urged Kenyans to actively participate in conservation programmes, stressing that environmental protection is vital for both present and future generations.

"As Kenyans, matters concerning the environment are of great importance to us, both now and for the future," he said.

The CHERISH programme, launched to restore the Cherangany Hills ecosystem, focuses on rehabilitating degraded landscapes through tree planting and other environmental conservation measures aimed at returning the ecosystem to its natural state.

Kindiki commended Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen for spearheading the initiative, noting that it reflects commitment to both national service and community development.

He said the restoration efforts align with the broader national agenda to increase forest cover, enhance water catchment protection, and strengthen climate resilience.

The event was attended by senior government officials, including principal secretaries, governors, senators, members of parliament, and local leaders, who pledged support for the tree-planting drive and ecosystem restoration efforts.