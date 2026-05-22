Uganda's Oil Will Create Opportunity, but Without Liquidity Many Will Watch It Pass

opinion

For years, Uganda's oil story has been told in the future tense. We've navigated a decade of discoveries in the Albertine Graben, sat through marathon negotiations, and watched the rigs rise with a mix of patience and prayer. But the wait is over. With the First Oil in sight, the story is shifting into the present. The conversation has moved from whether we will produce to who will actually benefit.

The numbers are staggering: 230,000 barrels of oil per day at peak production. On paper, this is Uganda's moment to shine as a serious energy player, backed by a strong national push for local content meant to ensure our own businesses claim their seat at the table. Yet, for many local companies, stepping through those doors is not as straightforward as signing a contract. Our SMEs are the heartbeat of this economy, according to the Uganda National Bureau of Statistics, accounting for over 90% of the private sector and keeping the nation employed, but they are currently facing a massive barrier that talent alone cannot overcome.

The oil and gas world is unforgiving. It demands elite standards and heavy upfront investment. To win and execute a contract, a local firm must mobilise equipment, hire specialised labour, and meet strict safety standards, all before a single shilling of profit is seen. This is where the dream meets the hard reality of the ground. In this industry, payment cycles are notoriously long, often stretching for months, while the taxman waits for no one. A local contractor might be waiting ninety days for an invoice to be settled, yet VAT, withholding taxes, and payroll obligations must be met immediately.

This creates a suffocating liquidity gap. When a business is forced to choose between staying tax-compliant and keeping the lights on, they aren't just struggling; they are at risk of being squeezed out of the value chain entirely. Local content is a well-intentioned and necessary policy, but without addressing these financial realities, it risks becoming more aspirational than transformational. Participation in Uganda's oil economy will not be determined solely by who can do the work, but by who has the financial stamina to stay in the game through long cycles of pressure.

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This is where the conversation must evolve toward financial innovation. We need solutions that actually understand the Ugandan entrepreneur. Tools like KCB Bank's tax bridge financing act as oxygen for growing firms and allow a company to meet its statutory obligations today so it can take on larger opportunities tomorrow with confidence. By protecting cash flow, we level the playing field, ensuring that a local firm from Hoima or Kampala can compete alongside international giants without the fear of financial collapse.

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As we step into this era of production, we must stop merely asking if Ugandans are being included. The more urgent question is whether they are adequately equipped to participate. Uganda's oil will undoubtedly create wealth, but that wealth is not guaranteed to those who simply wait for it. The difference between the businesses that thrive and those that watch from the sidelines will come down to readiness. Opportunity is fleeting, and in this next chapter, only those with the liquidity to act will truly own the story.