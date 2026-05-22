Namibia: Entries to Open for the 2026 Nedbank Desert Dash

Entries for one of Namibia's most iconic endurance sporting events, the 2026 Nedbank Desert Dash, officially open in June, inviting cyclists from Namibia and around the world to take on the legendary 401 km mountain bike challenge across the Namib Desert.

Solo rider entries open on 1 June, followed by 2-person team entries on 8 June, and 4-person team entries on 15 June. With demand historically high across all categories, riders are encouraged to secure their place early for the race, which has become synonymous with resilience, camaraderie, and sporting excellence.

New developments for 2026 include the exciting development within the popular half dash (2-person team) category. E-bikes will be permitted exclusively in this category, offering more riders the opportunity to experience the thrill of the Nedbank Desert Dash in a more accessible format, while maintaining the integrity and competitiveness of the other race categories.

In response to the growing popularity of the half dash, entries for the 2-person team category will also be limited to just 100 teams this year. This cap is expected to intensify demand, making early registration essential for teams wanting to secure their participation.

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Now in its 22nd year, the Nedbank Desert Dash continues to stand as one of the longest-running and most celebrated mountain bike ultra-endurance events on the African continent. What began as a bold concept has evolved into a flagship event that not only tests physical and mental endurance but also promotes a healthy lifestyle and the transformative power of sport. The 2026 Nedbank Desert Dash will take place from 11-12 December.

Title sponsor Nedbank Namibia, said the Nedbank Desert Dash remains a cornerstone of its commitment to sport, wellness, and community development. Nedbank Namibia communications and PR manager, Selma Kaulinge, says 'For 22 years, the Nedbank Desert Dash has embodied everything we believe in - perseverance, sustainability, and the power of sport to bring people together. As money experts who do good, we believe that cycling is more than a competition; it is a catalyst for healthy lifestyles and social connections. We are proud to champion local riders by creating platforms that expose them to world-class competition while encouraging long-term physical well-being.'

Each year, cyclists travel from across the globe to participate in the race, creating a unique opportunity for local riders to compete alongside and learn from an international pool of athletes. This global participation not only elevates the standard of local cycling but also contributes positively to Namibia's tourism and sporting economy.

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The organising team, Lema Events, highlights the role Nedbank Desert Dash plays in fostering growth within the sport while maintaining its distinctive spirit.

Leander Borg from Lema Events says 'The Nedbank Desert Dash is not just a race; it is a shared journey that connects people from different backgrounds through a love of cycling and adventure. Reaching 22 years is a testament to the riders, volunteers, sponsors, and communities who have supported this event. Each edition continues to build opportunities for Namibian cyclists to measure themselves against international riders while celebrating our unique landscape.'

Beyond the Nedbank Desert Dash itself, Nedbank Namibia has played a meaningful role in advancing cycling in Namibia through its broader sponsorship portfolio. By supporting events such as the Nedbank Cycle Challenge and the Nedbank Windhoek Pedal Power Race Series, the bank has helped to establish a sustainable cycling calendar that nurtures talent from grassroots to elite levels.

These initiatives provide consistent opportunities for riders to compete, develop their skills, and remain active throughout the year, reinforcing cycling as an accessible and inclusive sport for all ages.

As anticipation builds for the 2026 race, entries are once again expected to sell out rapidly across all categories. Riders are encouraged to plan early, prepare thoroughly, and become part of a legacy that has shaped Namibian cycling for more than 2 decades.

More details on entries, race information, and logistics are available on desertdashnamibia.com.